2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: Colombia hold Spain to a surprise draw

Colombian Gisela Robledo elated after scoring the equalizer (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group D: Spain 1 - 1 Colombia (ESP: María Isabel Okoye 52'; COL: Gisela Robledo 53')

Didier Luna could not conceal his emotions after his players pulled off an impressive draw against favourites Spain in a group game at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Both sides executed a dazzling first-half display, with Spain peppering the Colombian goal with 27 attempts in the entire match. A couple of strikes in the space of two minutes at either end of the goal produced a thrilling finish to the match.

Lina Jaime sent a right-footed free-kick which grazed the crossbar past a leaping Catalina Coll for Colombia’s initial attack on Spain.

The Little Red Ones created the first opportunity following a free-kick driven into the center of the box, which saw Eva Navarro launching it over the bar with her first-time strike.

Irene López launched a corner which advanced towards the goal before being pushed out to safety by Michell Lugo.

In the second half, the European Champions got lucky when María Isabel Okoye's initial strike got deflected off Kelly Caicedo. The Colombian shot-stopper Michell Lugo advanced to collect the ball but failed to gather it cleanly. The ball hit Laura Marcelo who threaded it out to safety as Salma Paralluelo was lurking around the goal. María Isabel Okoye gathered the free ball and punched it into the empty net.

The Powerpuff Girls replied at once with a majestic lob from Lina Jaime into the wide-open space, which saw Gisela Robledo jinxing past three defenders to chest it down, and keep her composure even after Jana Fernández got a piece of the ball to slot it past Catalina Coll, sparking wild celebrations in the Colombian dugout.

Clàudia Pina rattled the crossbar with a ferocious strike from the edge of the penalty area. The rebound dropped to Eva Navarro who lost out on a golden opportunity to secure the game by steering her shot wide of the goal.

Spain enjoyed 67% of the ball possession but looked erratic in their attacks, with 13 attempts missing the mark, and only four finding the intended target. Gisela Robledo won the player of the match for Colombia.