2018 FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup: Germany thump defending Champions North Korea 4-1

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
29   //    18 Nov 2018, 21:38 IST

Gia Corley of Germany scored two goals against North Korea
Gia Corley of Germany scored two goals against North Korea

Germany made a fabulous start to their World cup campaign after stunning defending Champions North Korea in a resounding manner at the Estadio Alberto Suppici stadium in Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay.

Song Sung-Gwon, the North Korean head coach, had no answers to the aggressive display by the Die Nationalelf, even though North Korea managed 52% of the ball possession. 

Group C: Germany 4 - 1 North Korea (Charlotte Blumel 14', Gia Corley 35', 70', Sophie Weidauer 84')

German Defender Charlotte Blumel scored her first goal for the under-17 team in the 14th minute. Germany, from a set-piece situation, forced the ball down the right flank. An inviting cross into the penalty box got fumbled by the North Korean shot-stopper Yu Son-Gum, and the free ball got directed into the goal by Blumel.

Shekiera Martinez provided a through ball to Gia Corley in the 35th minute who hammers it past the advancing Yu Son-Gum from the edge of the penalty box to double the advantage.

In the Second half, a one-two combination from Choe Kum-Ok and Ri Su-Gyong led to an exceptional strike from Choe. Wiebke Willebrandt fumbled the ball, and after a scramble in the penalty area, Yun Ji-Hwa slotted it into the goal. 

Germany instantly scored to regain a two-goal cushion after a beautiful pass from Sophie Weidauer set up Gia Corley to place her ball towards the left goal post past a diving Yu Son-Gum to make it 3-1.

Sophie Weidauer later capitalized on a long ball sent into the penalty area and smacked it high towards the left corner to secure the game.

Germany had six strikes on target from their eight attempts while North Korea struck six on the mark from their 15 attempts. North Korea could not get past a resolute German defence who had blocked three of their shots on goal. With two goals in the game, Gia Corley deservedly won the player of the match. 

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
