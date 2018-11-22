2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: North Korea defeat the United States to register their first victory

Sophia Jones of the USA no 20 and no 6 Ri Su-Jong of North Korea in action (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group C: North Korea 3 - 0 USA (PRK: Ri Kum-Hyang 25', Kim Yun-Ok 32', Kim Kyong-Yong 52')

North Korea recorded their first victory of the World Cup after resoundingly defeating the United States 3-0 in a group C encounter at the Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici in Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay.

In wet conditions, North Korea prevailed scoring all their three goals from set-piece situations. Mark Carr the American coach would certainly need to work with his wards to counter the set-piece situations before facing Germany in their subsequent encounter.

North Korea started brightly with Choe Kum-Ok forcing a save from Angelina Anderson. However, The Stars and Stripes were fortunate as Ko Kyung-Hui did not make use of the free ball.

Following a corner, the Americans did not clear the ball resulting in a goal-mouth melee. Ri Kum-Hyang got the ball in her path and struck it towards the right corner past a diving Angelina Anderson to put the defending Champions 1-0 up.

North Korean constantly kept probing the American goal with another long-range effort from Ko Jyong-Hui. A near post header from Kim Yun-Ok sailed into the goal to put the North Korea 2-0 ahead following a corner.

In the second half, North Korea received another corner. A powerful strike by Kim Kyong-Yong secured the game for the defending Champions after Sunshine Fontes did not clear the ball.

North Korea would have added a fourth after Kim Ryu-Song sailed past a sliding challenge from Michela Agresti. However, The United States goal-keeper Angelina Anderson thwarted her final effort.

The Stars and Stripes only managed two of their five efforts on target, While, North Korea managed nine of 22 on the mark. The USA had to block seven of Korea‘s efforts to ensure the scoreline did not reach alarming figures and also held 53% ball possession. The Player of the match went to North Korea‘s Kim Kyong-Yong.

