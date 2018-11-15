2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: South Africa held Mexico to a surprising draw

Jessica Wade of South Africa and Alison Gonzalez of Mexico on the right in action (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Mexican coach Mónica Vergara will be livid at the number of opportunities his players missed in their match against South Africa at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño in Maldonado, Uruguay.

El Tri were expected to steamroll their South African counterparts. But Simphiwe Dludlu’s side showed astute defensive skills and commitment to thwart the opportunities of the Mexican strikers.

Though Mexico excelled with their superior technical skills and speed on the ball, they could not get past the Bantwana custodian Kay-Dee Windvogel who made several saves to keep the Africans in the game.

It was Mexico who had the first attempt at goal as Perez‘s second attempt got fumbled by Windvogel. The ball was inching towards the goal before an acrobatic effort from the goalkeeper denied the Mexicans from scoring a goal.

Anette Vazquez had the best opportunity of the match when an inviting cross into the penalty box found her unmarked with the goalie in front of her. She skewed her left footed shot wide of the left post as Mexico kept squandering easy opportunities.

The Bantwana‘s only effort of the first half came courtesy through a long-range effort from Miche Minnies which hit the side netting past a diving Jaidy Gutiérrez.

Ximena Rios pushed ahead down the left flank before sending in a beautiful cross which struck the outstretched foot of Alison Gonzalez. Windvogel reacted brilliantly with a sturdy right hand save, denying the Mexicans yet again.

In the second half, Alison Gonzalez towered high over the South African defenders, only to send her header wide of the left goal post.

Natalia Mauleon produced two exceptional weighted passes in the second half, but the finishing from the Mexican strikers was pathetic as they missed yet again, with some resolute South African defending.

Mauleon initially set up Anette Vazquez whose right footed shot had gone inches wide of the right goalpost.

Natalia Mauleon sent a defence-splitting through ball to Alison Gonzalez. Gonzalez rounded the keeper and struck a feeble shot towards the goal which got saved off the line by Fikile Magama.

Even though Mexico enjoyed, 59% ball possession and had 23 attempts on the goal, they managed only five shots on target, while eleven were off the mark. A commendable South African back-line blocked seven off Mexico’s attempts on goal.

Alison Gonzalez from Mexico was the Player of the match.