2018 Intercontinental Cup: 5 biggest positives for Team India

Let us look at what the biggest takeaways for the Blue Tigers from their memorable title-win at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup win

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 12:19 IST
2.67K

The Blue Tigers
The Blue Tigers

Congratulations to Team India on winning the 2018 Intercontinental Cup! It was a dominating display of football from Sunil Chhetri's side who were top notch in all the departments right throughout the tournament. India got the better of Kenya in the finals on June, 10 winning the game 2-0.

It was a fitting end to India's dream run in the tournament that also featured New Zealand and Chinese Taipei. It was a great learning curve for Team India who will be heading to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup after eight years. It was Sunil Chhetri all the way as he led the Blue Tigers to another emphatic title win.

There were a lot of positives for Team India to take from this tournament. Let us now look at five biggest positives for Team India to take from their win in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

#5 Rock-solid defence


Sandesh Jhingan
Sandesh Jhingan

Team India played a total of four games in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup (three group stage games and a final) in which they conceded just two goals. The defence comprising mainly of Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika and Subhashish Bose was top notch throughout the tournament and the players were excellent on the field.

Also, players like Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalruatthara and Salam Ranjan Singh gave their best in the opportunity they got as substitutes. Shot-stopper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was at his usual best for Stephen Constantine's men with his brilliant saves. India conceded two goals in their final league encounter against New Zealand, which they lost by 1-2.

The Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who started the game against the Kiwis instead of the Gurpreet was clueless to those shots from New Zealand. Overall, Team India's defence was rock-solid en route to their glory in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

Intercontinental Cup 2018 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Indian Football Roundup Indian Football Football Top 5/Top 10
