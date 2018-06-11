Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine hails Blue Pilgrims as the "12th man" 

The gaffer lavished praises on the vociferous crowd whom he hailed as the 12th man and set his sight to the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

Spandan Paul
CONTRIBUTOR
News 11 Jun 2018, 14:33 IST
370

Credits
Chhetri showing his appreciation

The gaffer of the Indian national football team was clearly one of the happiest men after clinching the Intercontinental Cup title and lavished praises on the vociferous crowd whom he hailed as the “12th man”. Stephen Constantine along with his bunch of boys would now look forward to the AFC Asian Cup in UAE next year.

The Indian national team were crowned champions of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup after the Blue Tigers defeated Harambee Stars, 2-0 in the final, on a day when captain marvellous Sunil Chhetri led by example and scored a brace. He has now come on par with Lionel Messi in the top active goalscorers’ list with 64 goals in 102 matches till now.

Chhetri and co. were in for a special treat as the Mumbaikars braved the massive downpour and waterlogging to watch the final and they were deafening enough throughout the 90 minutes, making the atmosphere electric, to say the least.

The Blue pilgrims had special plans for this day; bringing out the TIFO culture in this part of the country, as they unveiled a huge TIFO of the “Blue Tigers’ and rechristened the whole stand into the Indian tri-color.

Acknowledging the huge support, the India head coach commented, "The crowd was technically the extra man; the 12th man we needed. The way they showed up in last 2 or 3 games is unbelievable”.

The Englishman was full of praises for his players and continued, “But I have to give credits to the players. They were equally tremendous and the work rate was amazing. Especially in the second half when Kenya put up the pressure and pressed hard, the guys did well and I'm proud of them."

"The Kenyans showed how tough they are. They played two days ago and yet put up a tough fight", as he appreciated the vanquished Kenyan side, who couldn’t avail several of their first team players due to their domestic schedule including Tottenham star Victor Wanyama and Girona FC prodigy Micheal Olunga.

Constantine was quick to shift his focus to the continental extravaganza coming up in next year, January in UAE. "The tournament was very satisfactory. We needed to win the tournament but the vision is for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. It's the thing. I know how big and important it is for the country," stated the national team head coach.

"There are areas we can get better and improve. We know we have a huge task for Asian Cup. We would have teams which are a step above Kenya in the tournament. The character and resilience impressed me the most," he added

dia will be putting their all hopes on their captain, leader, legend — Sunil Chhetri — who has been in red-hot form off late. The Indian skipper was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for scoring eight times including a hat-trick and braces of brace — bettering his previous best of seven goals in a single tournament and his coach was looking frantically for words to describe his performance.

"Sunil has been phenomenal. He is unbelievably fit. He looks after himself. He's able to maintain his fitness since he's very professional," concluded the 55-year-old Englishman as his sight is now set on the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Intercontinental Cup 2018 Indian National Football team Kenya Football Sunil Chhetri Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Stephen Constantine Indian Football
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'If the Government is...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final, India vs Kenya:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya Player...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, 5...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: 3 things that went right...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 3 things that...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Matches Points Table
Final
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
FT KEN NEW
2 - 1
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
FT CHI NEW
0 - 1
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
FT CHI KEN
0 - 4
FT IND KEN
2 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us