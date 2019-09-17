×
2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers: India's Fixtures, Squad, Opponents, Venue

Abhishek Kundu
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
77   //    17 Sep 2019, 18:41 IST

The India U-16 football team are on the back of an 11-match unbeaten streak having won the SAFF Cup and defeating age group teams of Thailand and Turkey
The India U-16 football team are on the back of an 11-match unbeaten streak having won the SAFF Cup and defeating age group teams of Thailand and Turkey

India will kickstart their 2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers on Wednesday when they take on Central Asian nation Turkmenistan. India achieved their joint-best finish in 2018 when Bibiano Fernandes and his boys reached the quarter-finals.

The AFC U-16 Championship also doubles up as a qualifier to the 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with the top four teams representing AFC in the biennial event.

48 AFC countries are participating in the Qualifiers and they have been divided into 11 groups of four and five teams each. India are placed in Group B and will face Turkmenistan, Bahrain, alongside hosts of the Qualifiers Uzbekistan.

The winners of each group and four best runners-up will advance to the main tournament. As Bahrain are also the host of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship, if they qualify, the fifth-best runners-up will also punch their ticket to qualification.

Only the players who are born or after 1 January 2004 are eligible to represent their nation in this qualifiers.

2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers Group B:

Teams: India, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Bahrain

Date: 18-22 September 2019

Fixtures

18 September: India U-16 vs. Turkmenistan U-16 (4:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: Transportation Institute Stadium, Tashkent

18 September: Uzbekistan U-16 vs. Bahrain U-16 (4:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: JAR Stadium, Tashkent

20 September: India U-16 vs. Bahrain U-16 (4:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: Transportation Institute Stadium, Tashkent

20 September: Uzbekistan U-16 vs. Turkmenistan U-16 (4:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: JAR Stadium, Tashkent

22 September: India U-16 vs. Uzbekistan U-16 (4:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: JAR Stadium, Tashkent

22 September: Turkmenistan U-16 vs. Bahrain Stadium (4:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: Transportation Stadium, Tashkent

Telecast:

No live telecast

2018 AFC U-16 Championship Record

India: India rode on a late penalty strike from Vikram Pratap Singh to pick up a 1-0 win against Vietnam before holding Iran and Indonesia in a goalless draw to progress to the quarter-finals, where they lost to South Korea.

Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan failed to qualify for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship after finishing third in their qualifying group. They defeated Bahrain 1-0 before routing Sri Lanka 6-0. After holding Jordan to a goalless draw, they lost 0-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain: Bahrain couldn't qualify for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship as they finished fourth in their group. Having begun their campaign with a 6-0 demolition over Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan pipped them 1-0 before Saudi Arabia outclassed them 3-0. In their final game of the qualifiers, Jordan beat them 3-2.

Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan withdrew themselves from the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers. As a result, like other teams in India's group, they too failed to qualify for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship.

India's 23-man squad for 2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Aman Kumar Sahani, Mohit Singh Dhami, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Ranjan Soren, Shameek Caine Vas, Halen Nongtdu, Pritam Meetei, Anish Mazumder, Amandeep, Paogoumang Singson

Midfielders: Taison Singh, Ratanbi Singh, Voihenba Meitei, Renedy Meitei, Siba Prasad, Maheson Singh, Sibajit Singh, Amosa Lalnundanga, Satvik Sharma

Strikers: Shubho Paul, Isac Zomuanpuia, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Himanshu Jangra

Coach: Bibiano Fernandes

India Football U16 Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
