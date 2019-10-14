2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India vs Bangladesh | Match preview, predicted lineups and live streaming details

Team India

The Blue Tigers are back in action for their third fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, against Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The goalless draw India played against Qatar has pumped up the fans. The team is sure to be high on confidence before the Bangladesh contest. The preparatory camp in Guwahati is known to have helped the players regroup.

However, Igor Stimac wouldn't be walking into the game with a loose mindset after one single positive result. The gaffer is sure to address the issues that have haunted the side in the past. Lack of fitness in the final minutes has done India a lot of harm. Three points were taken away by the two goals in eight minutes against Oman. Against Qatar, the issue was resolved by effective runs in the second half.

India will not be benefited by lying deep in their own half against Bangladesh. In a game with the upperhand, the side should be looking to go on attacks, without draining their energy. The team will also be looking to find more scorers on the attacking end. The game against Qatar, without Sunil Chhetri, was a clear depiction of India's over-dependence on the skipper. Stimac would want his wingers and attacking midfielders to get on the scoresheet along with Chhetri.

India are currently 4th in Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. A win is crucial for the Blue Tigers, having one point from two games.

Bangladesh suffered a 2-0 defeat against Qatar last week. Though the result went in favor of the Asian champions, the hosts had positives to take in. Qatar were, on numerous times, scared by Bangladesh's quick moves. The Red and Green came close to scoring and was on the attack even before the Qataris settled in. The performance against Qatar is a warning not to underrate the visitors at Kolkata. Still, Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day has admitted that India are the favorites to win the contest. Bangladesh are currently placed 187th on FIFA rankings.

India vs Bangladesh: Match information

Date: 15 October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

India vs Bangladesh: Team news

India

he hot news from the Indian camp is Sandesh Jhingan's ACL tear injury. The defender, out for six months, will miss the games against Afghanistan and Oman in November. Rahul Bheke has recovered from his injury and is available for selection. Anas Edathodika is expected to replace Sandesh Jhingan at the center-back position. Chhetri, who missed the game against Qatar will be back in the lineup against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh might not make any changes to the combinations that impressed against Qatar. Jamie Day is expected to opt for the 4-4-2 formation with Nabib Newaz Ziban and Saad Uddin as the two strikers.

India vs Bangladesh: Probable lineups

India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Udanta Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Bangladesh (4-4-2): Ashraful Rana, Raihan Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan, Rahmat Mia, Biplu Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Jamal Bhuyan, Sohel Rana, Saad Uddin, Nabib Newaz Ziban

India vs Bangladesh: Form guide

India: D-L-D-L-L

Bangladesh: L-W-L-D-W

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-Head

India: 15

Bangladesh: 11

Draw: 2

India vs Bangladesh: Key Players

India

Sahal Abdul Samad.

As always, India's spearhead in attack will be Sunil Chhetri. The skipper is expected to find goals for the Blue Tigers upfront. However, Bangladesh will have plans to keep the 35-year old under control. Sahal Abdul Samad will also have a vital role in the midfield for India. The Kerala lad will be taking up the playmaker role and feed Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh on the wings.

Bangladesh

Jamal Bhuyan will be the player India will have to be wary of. The 29-year old operates as a central midfielder and controls the game at the center of the park for Bangladesh. If Bhuyan is left free, Bangladesh might come on the attack occasionally. He has the ability to begin threatening counter-attacks from own half.

India vs Bangladesh: predictions

India are the favorites walking into the match. The recent impressive performances have boosted the team's morale and will be a deciding factor in the contest. Although Bangladesh comes with surprising elements, India should be too strong at Kolkata. Igor Stimac's side is expected to register their first victory in the qualifying round.

Igor Stimac.

Predicted Score - India 2:1 Bangladesh