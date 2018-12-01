×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

2100 children in Anantapur benefit from Anantapur Football League 

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
News
21   //    01 Dec 2018, 20:17 IST

G:\Video\Football\AFL\IMG_7686.JPG

Football has made me a confident individual and a team leader, which has helped me be stronger in difficult times,” -Kullayappa, ASA U15 Football team.

The Anantapur Football League (AFL) has had a meteoric rise since its inception in 2014 in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. AFL now in its fifth season, recorded the highest participation with a total of 2143 children – 1406 boys and 737 girls actively registered for the 5-month long tournament.

G:\Video\Football\LA Liga\for sportsstar\selected\IMG_9229.JPG

Anantapur Sports Academy (ASA) is a sport for development organization reaching close to 11,000 underprivileged children in rural Andhra Pradesh.

ASA football program’s priority has been sport for development with a view towards promoting football at the grassroots level in the rural district of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, India. The objective is to provide children without previous access to sports with the facilities and equipment to play on a regular basis. Special emphasis is placed on gender equality and the involvement of girls has been constantly increasing every year. 

At the start of 2018, La Liga and La Liga Foundation ASA announced its partnership with the ASA football program. The partnership has led to significant contributions towards grassroots football in Anantapur by providing equipment such as footballs, gloves, jerseys, shoes and other training material to 20 Mandal (Community) football clubs that are part of the AFL.

G:\Video\Football\LA Liga\for sportsstar\selected\IMG_9982.JPG

Earlier this year, Real Betis women’s team Captain Irene Guerrero visited Anantapur and interacted with female players and coaches of the football program. Through La Liga’s continued support, the AFL has been able to successfully expand its network to remote areas in Anantapur district and the numbers speak for themselves. In just one year, the number of girls playing football in the program has tripled, with an incredible 294% increase in participation. 

In its bid to engage with the community, ASA has also used the AFL as a platform to train local volunteers as coaches and referees. The organization has trained 25 referees over the last five years by educating them on the laws of the game and decision making through refresher courses and workshops.

Dada Khalandar, the Football Academy Manager at ASA stated, “Volunteer coaches have had an instrumental hand in the running of the Anantapur Football League. They have been able to mobilize players in Anantapur which has led to the increase in participation of football.”

ASA envisages to continuing expanding the football program, bridging the gender gap, engaging the community and providing all children in the district their “Right to Play”.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Indian National Football team Indian Women's Football Team Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF) La Liga News
Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
The Amateur League 2018: Anantapur Sports Academy exceeds...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons for the downfall of Indian women's football
RELATED STORY
SAFF U-18 Women's Championship: Team India two steps away...
RELATED STORY
The Asian version of UEFA’s Nations League and what it...
RELATED STORY
India, Football & Future: How Football has grown in the...
RELATED STORY
The surge of football in India: A bright future ahead?
RELATED STORY
How #FanBannaPadega is essential for the growth of Indian...
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Team's preparation for AFC Asian Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why you need to support Indian Football
RELATED STORY
How has India fared in Asian football tournaments?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
FT RAY EIB
1 - 0
 Rayo Vallecano vs Eibar
FT CEL HUE
2 - 0
 Celta Vigo vs Huesca
10' REA LEG
0 - 0
 Real Valladolid vs Leganés
Today GET ESP 11:00 PM Getafe vs Espanyol
Tomorrow REA VAL 01:15 AM Real Madrid vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA REA 04:30 PM Real Betis vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow GIR ATL 08:45 PM Girona vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR VIL 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Villarreal
03 Dec DEP SEV 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla
04 Dec LEV ATH 01:30 AM Levante vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us