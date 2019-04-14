3 Things That Could Happen In Indian Football With Praful Patel's Election into the FIFA Council

Abhishek Kundu

Praful Patel became the first Indian to be elected into the FIFA Council. But, is it good news or bad news?

History was created on 6th April 2019 when AIFF President Praful Patel got himself elected into the FIFA Council. After all, Praful Patel became the first Indian to sit on the FIFA Council chair, the main decision-making body of FIFA in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

As the AIFF President, Praful Patel has received mixed receptions of his work. The whole world applauded India's efforts to host the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup whereas they also stand bemused as to how FIFA has allowed the federation to allow two top-flight leagues to run parallelly in the country.

Previously, the AIFF requested other AFC member nations to put forward India's views in the FIFA Council. However, now that the federation has Praful Patel in the ranks, they can influence the debates directly and take Indian football to new heights.

Here is what could happen in Indian football with Praful Patel's election into the FIFA Council:

#3 More Memorandum of Understandings

FIFA has time and time again signed multiple MOUs with the AIFF for boosting the game of football in the country. In September 2012, an MOU was signed where FIFA assured India of providing technical and strategic support to host the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and change the scenario of football so that India has a healthy chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

One ought to note that this deal was inked even before India were granted the hosting status. While the AIFF themselves have revised their aim of making it only to the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in their second strategic plan, their commitment and success of hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup cannot be questioned.

The FIFA Council is responsible for taking calls in finance-related matters and with whom to sign MOUs. Now that Praful Patel will be one of the partakers in the FIFA Council meetings, expect more favoritism from the highest governing body of football.

