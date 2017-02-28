31 probables for India's AFC Asian Cup qualifiers announced

Stephen Constantine has made room for four new faces in his probables list.

by Deepshikha Chatterjee News 28 Feb 2017, 15:22 IST

The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers are scheduled to begin at the end of this month

What’s the story?

Indian national football coach Stephen Constantine has announced a 31-man list of probables for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The team is slated to play their first group match against Myanmar in Yangon on March 28, 2017. Prior to this crucial Group A match, the senior side will be training in Mumbai which will be the location for their preparation and training.

Below is the list of the 31 probables:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, TP Rehnesh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Dhanapal Ganesh, Fulganco Cardozo, Narayan Das, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lanrinzuala

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Seityasen Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Milan Singh, Pronay Halder, Md. Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, CK Vineeth, Anthony D’Souza, Issac Vanlalsawma

Forwards: Jeje Lelkephlua, Sumeet Passi, Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Lalhimpuia, Robin Singh

In case you didn’t know...

Constantine’s list of interim players sees the addition of four new players. Former Sporting Goa and current Mohun Bagan defender Subhashish Bose is one among them. The list of additions also includes former ISL player Jerry Larinzuala who was loaned to DSK Shivajians for the I-League season after making his debut for Chennaiyin FC in 2016.

The other two additions include Nishu Kumar and Milan Singh; all four have made it to Constantine’s national camps for the first time.

Going in depth

In an official release by the AIFF, Constantine defended his decision to choose Mumbai as the weather is the most similar to what the team will face in Yangon.

“Mumbai will be hot and humid much like what we will experience in Yangon when we play Myanmar in our first match,” he said.

He also expressed his admiration for the official arrangements at Mumbai which made training at that venue quite smooth. “The last time we camped and played in Mumbai, the Western India Football Association headed by AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Aditya Thackeray were so supportive and helpful, arranging and providing all what the National Team needed and asked for,” he added. “I appreciate their passion and feeling for the National Team.”

What’s next?

Due to their club commitments in the Hero I-League and the AFC Cup, the selected team will officially begin their training in Mumbai from March 12 onwards. When asked to explain his decision regarding the selection of the players in the list, the senior coach insisted that I-League and ISL performances had a large role to play in determining the consequent selection of a player.

“We have recruited players on basis of their consistent performances both from the Hero I-League and the Hero Indian Super League. I reiterate that the door is open for anyone who is eligible to play for India. But for that he must be prepared to do the work we need,” he said. “We have selected the players from what we have seen over the last few months,” he added.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Before playing Myanmar, India must cross a relatively simpler hurdle in their match against Cambodia. This match, essentially a preparation for the important one in Yangon, is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh on March 22.

While the coach seems confident enough regarding the selection and capability of the team, the effectiveness of his strategies is something every Indian looks forward to.