34 players called for senior national team camp in Chennai

The players would be assembling in Chennai on August 11, 2017.

by Press Release News 31 Jul 2017, 18:33 IST

The Indian Senior National Team will be camping in Chennai prior to the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 qualifiers fixture which is scheduled on September 5, 2017.

After back-to-back wins against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic in the first two fixtures, India will fly to Macau for their third match in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifiers Group A match.

Meanwhile, it'll be the first Senior National Team Camp for Sarthak Golui, Davinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh who showed their grit in the recently-concluded AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers in Doha.

Out of the 34 players who are called upon by Constantine for the forthcoming camp, there'll be 10 players who donned the National colour in the recently-AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers in Doha.

The list of probables stays as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Albino Gomes, Vishal Kaith, TP Rehenesh

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalruatthara, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Davinder Singh

MIDFIELDERS: Dhanapal Ganesh, Jackichand Singh, Seityasen Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Md. Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa

FORWARDS: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh