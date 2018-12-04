4 Managers FC Dallas should target.

It's quiet in Frisco.... too quiet. Oscar Pareja took a trip down towards Mexico and said Asta Luego to the Toyota Stadium, taking the job down the Mexican Border and into Tijuana with the Xoloitzcuintlis (Xolos for short) of Tijuana. His legacy transcends far further than his 2016 U.S Open Cup and 2016 Supporters Shield honors, he transformed FC Dallas into a force to be reckoned with.

Arguably his biggest accomplishment, however, was the evolution of FC Dallas Youth Academy which produced tremendously talented young players such as; Reggie Cannon, Victor Ulloa, Richard Sanchez and Weston McKennzie (who is at the time of writing currently a starter for Bundesliga club Schakle 04). Did I mention he's in FC Dallas record books for the most wins with a remarkable 103 wins overseen (MLS)?

His time at FC Dallas never grabbed headlines for the SuperStar calibre teams they acquired. But his ability to blend youth players desperate to make a name for themselves and unknown gems down in South America and morphed them into a playoff contending teams. Astute signings such as Maxi Urruti, Roland Lamah, Michael Barrios, Reto Ziegler, Anton Nedyalkov, Carlos Gruezo and Maynor Figueroa ,among others, all managed to become staples in the first team starting lineup. Acheving success on the shoe-string budget MLS allows teams to spend plus the limited amount of money the Hunt brothers allowed Oscar Pareja to spend is truly remarkable.

It's a tough loss for the FC Dallas to endure and making this transition run smoothly as possible is going to be a tough task in itself. Luckily for FC Dallas the transfer market has no shortages of qualified candidates for EL PAPI. Here are five candidates FC Dallas should be calling if they don't want to go from a playoff certain team towards a playoff chasing team.

