×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Best Foreign Players to play for Kerala Blasters

Mohak Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
235   //    29 Oct 2018, 11:30 IST

Antonio German
Antonio German

In 2014, the Indian Super League was started with an aim to improve the standards of football in India and one of the main ways to do that was to play with top talents from across the world. Most clubs signed foreign marquee players before the beginning of the inaugural season.

With players like Juventus Legend and UEFA Champions League winner Alessandro Del Piero, FIFA World Cup winner Joan Capdevila, Liverpool legend Luis Garcia, Arsenal legend and Premier League winner Freddie Ljungberg and many more arriving, it seemed like a party for Indian football fans.

Arguably, Kerala Blasters has had the biggest share in the influx of the high profile stars plying their trade in the league over the years. A lot of big names have joined the Kerala-based side during the past few years such as Iain Hume, David James, Pulga, Michael Chopra, Aaron Hughes, Courage Pekuson, Mark Sifneos, Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov.

Many of these became household names in India while others were forgotten by the fans as soon as they could wipe some of these big-money signings from their memories.

Let's take a look at the five most successful foreign signings for Kerala Blasters.

#5 Antonio German

Antonio German came through the Queens Park Rangers academy but was never able to nail down a place in the squad and was sold to Stockport County when QPR was promoted to the English Premier League in the 2011-12 season.

The Grenada international scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in 9 appearances in the 2015 season of the Indian Super League. The forward flopped in the next season as he wasn't able to find the back of the net in any of his 14 appearances. After that, he was moved on to Ebbsfleet United where he managed to make only one appearance.

The 26-year old currently plays for the I-League side Gokulam Kerala.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC Iain Hume Cedric Hengbart Indian Football
Mohak Arora
ANALYST
Big fan of German Football Team, Manchester United and Virat Kohli.
Kerala Blasters FC all-time XI
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Top 10 Best Players To Have Represented...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Top 6 players for Kerala Blasters this season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Top 5 Local Stars of Kerala Blasters FC
RELATED STORY
5 noteworthy Kerala Blasters players across all ISL seasons
RELATED STORY
5 Young Players who shined in the Kerala Blasters FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Players Review
RELATED STORY
ISL Team Preview: Kerala Blasters
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Iain Hume not returning to Kerala Blasters for...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Kerala Blasters 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us