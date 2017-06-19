5 famous foreign footballers you had no idea Indians played with

A look at how India's football stars have mixed with their global counterparts in recent years.

Indian footballers haven't graced the biggest stages of world football yet, but there have been plenty of instances where our national heroes of the sport brushed shoulders with some of the famous footballing names.

From Clarence Seedorf to Mark van Bommel, football stars from across the world have played alongside Indian players in the past, notably former ace striker Bhaichung Bhutia.

It is to be noted that since the likes of Diego Forlan and Roberto Carlos have played in the Indian Super League (ISL), we have excluded them from the list. Moreover, we have only included players that have played as teammates of Indian footballers together on the pitch, not off it.

Here are the top five players:

#1 Zinedine Zidane

The current Real Madrid manager invited Bhaichung Bhutia for a charity match in January 2010. Bhutia played alongside Zidane and other stars of the footballing world for a Zidane XI against a Benfica All Stars side at the home of the Eagles, Estadio Da Luz. The match was organised to raise funds for the devastating Haiti earthquake that happened on 12th January 2010, and Bhutia managed to do what he loves doing: scoring a goal.

Bhutia found the net in an entertaining 3-3 draw after coming on as a second-half substitute. To play alongside a modern great like Zidane is an achievement in itself, and Bhutia decorated the occasion by scoring a goal. As a player, Zidane won the “holy trinity” of World Cup, European Championship and Champions League during his career with France and Real Madrid.