Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

6 football superstars who have played on Indian Soil

These players received a grand reception when they visited India.

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 10:54 IST
780

E
Yashin was nicknamed "the Black Spider"

In recent years, India has quietly made its name as a nation with enthusiastic football fans. Fans in India come out in numbers to watch a football superstar, in awe of the superstar from a foreign country despite the fact that they very rarely see their own team and players perform at the highest level of sport.

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, Indian fans are all gearing up to watch the matches with their friends and family.

With less than ten days to go for the world cup, let us revisit five instances when football superstars played on Indian soil and the country welcomed them with open arms. Most of them left their mark in the FIFA World Cup.

#6 Lev Yashin

The Soviet football star visited India in the months of February-March in the year 1955 with his national teammates. Soviet had come down to India to play a friendly football game with the host country.

Known as the “Black Spider”, it was almost impossible to score against Yashin. A year later, the same Soviet team went on to win a gold at the Melbourne Olympics.

In the three games played on Indian soil in Delhi, Bombay, and Calcutta, not a single goal was scored against Yashin. He remains the only goalkeeper in the history of the game to have received a Ballon d’Or, while coming close to winning it on three different instances, a testament to his unbelievable skills on the football pitch.

More than 30,000 people watched Yashin play at the Brabourne Stadium in Bombay - a popular cricket bastion, a statement of Yashin's popularity in a distant land.

Yashin also featured against Mohun Bagan in another encounter and yet again no one was able to get the ball past him. Yashin’s visit to Calcutta remains a massive moment for the football fanatics of the city. The legendary goalie came back to Calcutta around two decades later as a chief guest for an event.

Page 1 of 6 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Mohun Bagan Brazil Football Lionel Messi Pele Indian Football
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
#NoMatterWhat - 5 attacking players who changed the way...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams who could win in Russia
RELATED STORY
Top 3 World Cup Goals That Went Under The Radar
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 Barcelona players who can dominate the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Barcelona players who could return as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018