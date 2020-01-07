5 Most famous footballers to have played in the MLS

Wayne Rooney was one of the latest superstars to ply their trade in the MLS

North America is a major hub for sports fans who are very passionate about the game that they follow. Despite "soccer" not being as famous as the other major sports such as basketball or American football in Canada and the United States, the Major League Soccer is gaining popularity by the day in these countries.

Since the league was founded in 1993, the MLS has undergone several changes and is now at the height of its popularity with the competition garnering more viewers than ever before. Due to its increasing fame, the money, and the lifestyle that major North American cities offer, many famous footballers have been a part of big MLS clubs over the past few years.

Although often seen as a "retirement home", the fact remains that the MLS is indeed the biggest soccer competition in North America, and the presence of some legendary players only serves to increase its reputation.

In this list, we take a look at the five most famous footballers to have played in the competition - there are some legendary names on this list.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals

In terms of performances in the MLS, no one comes close to the quality that Zlatan Ibrahimovic oozed in Los Angeles during his time with the LA Galaxy. Signing for the club in March 2018 after his contract at Manchester United expired, the Swedish international was an instant hit in the league as he scored goals for fun.

Zlatan dominated the league throughout his time in the United States. His accomplishments included a 24-minute hat-trick, the Newcomer of the League award, as well as an All-Star place and inclusion in the MLS Best XI.

The dynamic striker was named team captain ahead of the 2019 season, and he led his team to the Western Conference semi-finals in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The former Barcelona striker scored an astonishing 53 goals in 58 games for his team, making him one of the most prolific players in league history.

In July 2019, Ibrahimović made controversial remarks about the level of play in the MLS, describing himself as "a Ferrari among Fiats" and "by far the best player" in the league. These quotes alone showcase how confident and dominant the Swede was, and he will go down as one of the best players to ever play in the MLS.

