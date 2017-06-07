5 players with worse international records than Jeje Lalpekhlua

The Indian Forward has become a prolific scorer for club and country

by Tushar Varma Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 14:47 IST

Jeje Lalpekhlua scored in the 2-0 win over Nepal in an international friendly on Tuesday

India’s Jeje Lalpekhlua has become a prolific goalscorer for both club and country, and he once again showed how special he is when he scored in the absence of frontman Sunil Chhetri, as India outclassed lower-ranked Nepal 2-0 in an international football friendly on Tuesday.

Though he didn’t have a stellar season at Mohun Bagan, with 18 goals in 44 games for India, Lalpekhlua is quickly becoming one of the most important players for the country.

His international goalscoring record speaks for itself, and it is no surprise that his productivity in front of goal in international football is quickly making him one of the players to watch out for.

Here are the five players you won't believe have worse goalscoring records than India's Jeje Lalpekhlua for their national teams.

Also Read: Records India broke after their 2-0 win over Nepal

#1 Emmanuel Adebayor - Togo

Adebayor has scored 30 goals in 77 games for Togo

Adebayor is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Togo with 30 goals in 77 games. Togo National Team has a FIFA ranking of 112 and has been at a similar level to the Indian National Football team for the past few years.

Adebayor has played for top clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid and has decent goal-scoring records for all of them.

However, his 30 international goals have come at a worse rate than Lalpekhlua’s 18, with the Indian scoring his goals at a rate of 0.41 goals per game, better than Adebayor's 0.39 goals per game rate.