×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why you should tune into MLS

Liam Flin
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
53   //    15 Oct 2018, 04:49 IST

2017 MLS Cup winners Toronto
2017 MLS Cup winners Toronto

The sporting scene in the USA has long been dominated by the explosive drama of the National Football League, the mastermind tactics of Major League Baseball and the blistering pace of the National Basketball Association.

Now though it is time to shelve those misinformed preconceptions that 'soccer' and the USA simply do not go. It is time to indulge in another course on offer at the world's football banquet. It is time to turn your attention to Major League Soccer.

With the playoffs about to start, it is the perfect time to get a slice of the action if you have not done so already.

Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls have booked their places in the conference semi-final phase, while a further five teams have at least secured berths in the knockout round - scheduled to start on October 31st.

The knockout phase seldom disappoints and if you are in any doubt about giving them a watch, cast your eye over these five reasons why you should become a regular spectator of MLS football...

Unique Format

The MLS Cup is not the only silverware on offer
The MLS Cup is not the only silverware on offer

There is more than one opportunity for success in MLS. Each season the teams spread across the Western and Eastern Conferences have multiple accolades to aim for.

This campaign 23 sides entered across both divisions, 11 in the Eastern and 12 in the Western, with each outfit playing 23 games against the teams in its division and a further 11 against those from the other conference.

There is, therefore, an emphasis on local rivalries, with sides vying to top their division against their close-quarter counterparts.

At the end of the season, the team with the most points secures the prestigious Supporters' Shield, which also lands the side a CONCACAF Champions League spot, but that is not where it all ends.

Next comes the knockout stage before some gruelling conference semi-finals, with the eventual winner lifting the coveted MLS Cup. This means that a team who have scraped into the top six have a shot at silverware but the most consistent performers across the season are still rewarded.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
MLS Seattle Sounders Football Toronto FC Wayne Rooney Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Liam Flin
SENIOR ANALYST
Writer for the Racing Post
Top 5 highest rated MLS players In FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
Top 5 rivalries in Major League Soccer history
RELATED STORY
MLS Forecast, September 15: Games And Predictions
RELATED STORY
5 current MLS players that European teams should target...
RELATED STORY
Time is right for Wayne Rooney to join MLS 
RELATED STORY
Rooney unstoppable in MLS
RELATED STORY
Top 5 strikers in the MLS right now
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring his first...
RELATED STORY
5 bizarre reasons why footballers retired
RELATED STORY
5 of the best foreign players to play in the MLS
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us