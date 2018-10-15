5 reasons why you should tune into MLS

2017 MLS Cup winners Toronto

The sporting scene in the USA has long been dominated by the explosive drama of the National Football League, the mastermind tactics of Major League Baseball and the blistering pace of the National Basketball Association.

Now though it is time to shelve those misinformed preconceptions that 'soccer' and the USA simply do not go. It is time to indulge in another course on offer at the world's football banquet. It is time to turn your attention to Major League Soccer.

With the playoffs about to start, it is the perfect time to get a slice of the action if you have not done so already.

Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls have booked their places in the conference semi-final phase, while a further five teams have at least secured berths in the knockout round - scheduled to start on October 31st.

The knockout phase seldom disappoints and if you are in any doubt about giving them a watch, cast your eye over these five reasons why you should become a regular spectator of MLS football...

Unique Format

The MLS Cup is not the only silverware on offer

There is more than one opportunity for success in MLS. Each season the teams spread across the Western and Eastern Conferences have multiple accolades to aim for.

This campaign 23 sides entered across both divisions, 11 in the Eastern and 12 in the Western, with each outfit playing 23 games against the teams in its division and a further 11 against those from the other conference.

There is, therefore, an emphasis on local rivalries, with sides vying to top their division against their close-quarter counterparts.

At the end of the season, the team with the most points secures the prestigious Supporters' Shield, which also lands the side a CONCACAF Champions League spot, but that is not where it all ends.

Next comes the knockout stage before some gruelling conference semi-finals, with the eventual winner lifting the coveted MLS Cup. This means that a team who have scraped into the top six have a shot at silverware but the most consistent performers across the season are still rewarded.

