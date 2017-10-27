5 rising talents who are taking the FIFA U17 World Cup by storm

Some of the most exciting young talents in world football who've impressed at the FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

by sujith mohan Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 08:49 IST

Spanish teenage sensation Abel Ruiz

Football is always exciting but when young kids play a World Cup, there is no shortage of fun and drama. India is hosting a major football event for the first time in history and it is turning out to be a great event with Spain and England set to fight it out for the title in the FIFA U17 World Cup final on Saturday.

Under 17 World Cup serves as a chance for every aspiring young footballer's to showcase his potential. This gives them the platform to kick-start their career. In that aspect, this U17 World Cup turned out to be a huge success. We saw a lot of young talents putting up an amazing show in India.

Let's see the 5 young stars who impressed the most in this U17 World Cup.

#5 Abel Ruiz

The youngest player/captain from Spain squad is the latest sensation from Barcelona's famous La Masia academy. He is tall, more direct centre-forward with great finishing ability.

He is having a dream tournament in India. He has scored six goals so far at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 which include a brace in the semifinal win over Mali. He also hit the last-minute winner against France in the round of 16 and scored again in the quarterfinal win over Iran.

He is considered as one of most promising young forwards in the world at the moment and Barcelona will look to tie him down for a long term. Can he lead Spain to World Cup glory?