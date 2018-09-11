Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things for the 5th season of ISL that makes it more about Football

Sabyasachi Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.14K   //    11 Sep 2018, 16:17 IST

ISL i
ISL is just around the corner

As ISL is dawning to its 5th season here is the list of 5 things happening in the lead-up to the season that shows positive signs for the league and for Indian Football as a whole.

#1 An overwhelming Pre-season

Starting from the La Liga world coming to the country with teams like Girona and Melbourne City FC gracing the Indian fields, teams like Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have gone the miles to train in the best facilities of Spain
The ISL teams had a good exposure during the pre-season

If at all anything shows brighter signs for the state of the game in the country it has to be the pre-seasons held by major teams this year.

Starting from the La Liga world coming to the country with teams like Girona and Melbourne City FC gracing the Indian fields, teams like Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have gone the miles to train in the best facilities of Spain.

Bengaluru and ATK have also marked new heights with Bengaluru playing against FC Barcelona and ATK against premier league side Fulham FC.

Kerela Blasters and Delhi Dynamos have chosen Malaysia and Doha to prepare for the season ahead respectively. 

This shows real positive signs that the management is clear on the fact that the only way to improve the league is to improve the standard of the game being played on the pitch.

#2 The AFC Cup Slot

ISL is no longer a private tournament and has to comply with the AFC regulations which guarantee its winners for an AFC Cup spot (Image courtesy: ISL)

Probably one of the most important upgrades since its inception, ISL is now an AIFF, AFC and FIFA recognized league.

What that means, is, now ISL is no longer a private tournament and has to comply with the AFC regulations which guarantee its winners for an AFC Cup spot. This adds a lot of meaning to the competition which was otherwise a title with null vision.

The inclusion of AFC guidelines will mold it into a better structure and will help develop strong disciplines for the league and the teams to follow.

This also shifts the focus to a more practical approach of developing the game in the country by making it more global.

Sabyasachi Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
