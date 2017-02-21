5 things India should do to become giants in football

If given the proper push, football can become the leading sport in the country.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 14:14 IST

Youngsters often don’t have quality grounds to play on

Many would argue that football isn’t a popular sport in India and to a certain extent, it is true. Football in India is slowly but surely garnering interest, but the Beautiful Game certainly does not enjoy the same kind of popularity that cricket does in the country.

When you look at it from a global perspective, football is more popular and relevant than any other sport across the world. Now, what can be done to make football just as relevant in India as it is everywhere else? Plenty to be precise.

If handled in a proper manner, these steps can spawn a football revolution in the country and could someday make the sport even bigger than cricket.

On that note, let’s take a look at a few ideas that can make football boom in India.

#1 Infrastructure

The most basic aspect in the development of any sport is infrastructure. Without the proper facilities and management, no sport on this planet can appeal to the masses. Football's biggest issue in India is the lack of facilities and infrastructure, players cannot showcase their skill and talent without basic amenities like playgrounds and training centers.

Although India boasts of several A-1 stadiums, these are limited only to international games or major sporting events. But what the country needs are small playgrounds in every corner of every village and city where youngsters can take the first step towards developing a career in the beautiful game of football. It doesn't have to be big, expensive or revolutionary, a little government land with a bit of grass on it will do.