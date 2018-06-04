Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian senior football team played

Against one of the teams, India boasts a 100% record and another team is a clear favorite to lift the World Cup.

Tyler Martin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 16:43 IST
516

Did you know India played against 13 of these participating nations in FIFA World Cup?
Did you know India played against these participating nations in FIFA World Cup?

The 2018 edition of FIFA World Cup will run from 14 June to 15 July in Russia across 11 cities and 12 stadia. Some of the world's greatest footballers will display their skills and look forward to bring home the trophy. Moreover, Indians will enthusiastically watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup despite their team failing to qualify.

However, in the past, India got the opportunity to face some of these oppositions. While India had played against some of them numerous times, we can't say the same about other teams. Moreover, we are highly doubtful that the Indian football team would get the opportunity to play against these teams again.

The junior team gets the opportunity to face some of the teams on a regular basis due to constant international exposure. However, the same can't be said about the senior team.

Here are 7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian senior team played.

Also Read: The history of Indian football team in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

#7 Russia/Soviet Union

Enter capt
The Soviet Union football team

Actually, India never played with Russia. They only had played against them when they were a part of the Soviet Union. Out of the six matches contested between them, India lost all of them.

In 1955, Soviet Union toured India from the month of January to March playing a total of 19 matches. In their games against Indian national team, they defeated them 4-0 at New Delhi, 3-0 at Bombay, and 3-0 at Calcutta. Moreover, they even played against Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club defeating them 3-0 each.

The Sailen Manna led Indian football team would reciprocate the tour and visit the Soviet Union from the month of August to September in 1955. The Indian team would play seven matches with their only victory coming against Odessa XI. In their only match against the Soviet Union, they would lose 11-1.

In the 1986 Nehru Cup in Trivandrum, the Soviet Union send their B team. But, India still lost to them 6-0 in the group stages and finished last.

The Soviet Union team would again participate at the 1991 Nehru Gold Cup in Trivandrum. The sources can't confirm whether that was their A-team or not. Nonetheless, they did defeat India 3-1.

