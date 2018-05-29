Football Transfer News: Analysing Mohun Bagan's recent transfer activity

What moves has Mohun Bagan made in the transfer market recently?

I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan Vs Aizawl FC

What's the story?

Mohun Bagan have signed Basant Singh, Imran Khan, and Nagaraipam ahead of the new season which kicks off with the Calcutta Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

The Calcutta Premier league starts in July and Mohun Bagan are looking to bolster their squad for the regional and national tournaments by strengthening their squad. There have been no marquee signings but a few promising talents who will probably be starting CPL games have been added to their already impressive roster.

The heart of the matter

Mohun Bagan had a very average I-League season, for the standards that they have set. Third in the league which was decided on the final matchday is not something to be ashamed about, except when the league is I-League and you are either of Mohun Bagan or East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan have not won the CPL since 2009 and their derby rivals have won it 8 times in a row. Again, not really a good start for the Mariners. Mohun Bagan have started shopping for the 2018-19 season. A couple of fringe players have been bought, possibly with the CPL in mind. Basant Singh (Goal-Keeper) and Imran Khan (Defender) have been bought from Shillong Lajong and Mohammedan SC respectively. Nagaraipam has also joined the Mariners ahead of the new season.

What's next?

Mohun Bagan look to put the 2017-18 season behind them and go hunting for trophies again. The Kolkata-based club is known to field second-team players for the CPL. It remains to be seen if these new signings will fulfill their roles to their fullest and get regional and national trophies for the club.

In conclusion...

Mohun Bagan have started their transfer activity in full flow, in a bid to strengthen their bench. The idea is, of course, to give their first-team players adequate rest for important games in the I-League as the second team holds the fort in Kolkata. They should be making a strong case in both the tournaments if it all works out.

