Abia Warriors vs Ifeanyi Uba Prediction, playing XI, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

Abia Warriors will lock horns with Ifeanyi Uba at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Wednesday

The Nigerian Professional Football League gave us some exciting matches over the weekend. All eyes were on Plateau United as they locked horns with Akwa United at home on Sunday. Kenedy Boboye's men played out a goalless draw with the men from Uyo.

That presented a huge opportunity to Lobi Stars to climb above the Jos-based club in the rankings and they grabbed it by the scruff of the neck. They secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over MFM which has now raised them to the top of the NPFL table.

Meanwhile, nothing is fixed at the moment. A lot could still change as clubs from the Nigerian top flight are scheduled to play another round of matches this midweek. The fans are in anticipation, keeping close eyes on the developments in the local league.

As expected, most of the attention will go to Plateau United and Lobi Stars as they continue their intense battle at the top of the table. The two sides will face Sunshine Stars and Rivers United respectively. Elsewhere, Abia Warriors and Ifeanyi Uba will go head-to-head in another heavily anticipated fixture.

There's all to fight for when these two old foes take to the pitch to battle it out on Wednesday. Abia Warriors need to make a good impression in this match to pacify their fans who were left disappointed when they were condemned to a 1-0 defeat against Heartland FC on Sunday.

Emmanuel Deutch's men aren't having the best of outings in the NPFL this season. They currently sit at the tenth position on the table with 18 points from 14 games. Their form leaves a lot to be desired; they claimed just a victory and two draws from their last five matches in the Nigerian top- flight.

Ifeanyi Uba, on the other hand, approach this match as the slightly better side. The Anambra Warriors managed to secure all the three points at the weekend when they subjected Warri Wolves to a 3-1 defeat at home on Sunday evening. They will get better if they manage to record a victory from their travel to Abia Warriors this midweek.

Uche Okagbue's troops have some work to do to regain the total trust of their supporters. They occupy the seventh spot on the table at present with 20 points from 14 games so far. They also claimed just two victories and lost three of their last five fixtures and they'll be keen to improve their efforts on Wednesday.

Abia Warriors vs Ifeanyi Uba Head to Head

Abia Warriors and Ifeanyi Uba have given the local fans a number of classic encounters in recent seasons. They've faced each other on eight occasions, with the former claiming two victories and the remaining six ending in draws.

A total of 12 goals were scored in this intense fixture. The last time the two sides met, the men from Abia state came out on top, courtesy of a 3 -0 victory at the Umuahia Township Stadium. It remains to be seen if they can pull a similar feat this time around.

Abia Warriors vs Ifeanyi Uba Team News

This fixture comes as an important one for both Abia Warriors and Ifeanyi Uba. The two clubs need to improve their positions on the table and this game could a long way to help them push further in the Nigerian top- flight.

Abia Warriors, who sit at the tenth position on the table, have the possibility to displace Ifeanyi Uba from the seventh spot, although that will also depend on the results of other teams between them. Only two points separate the duo.

Meanwhile, should Ifeanyi Uba come out on top, they could also climb to the sixth position above Sunshine Stars on the table and possibly tie points with the likes of Akwa United and Akwa Starlets, who occupy the fifth and fourth spots respectively.

Abia Warriors vs Ifeanyi Uba Predicted XI

Abia Warriors Predicted XI: Okafor U, Promise J, Abdullahi F, Asiegbu S, Goodluck O, Innocent G, Jimoh O, Lukman B, Mandjeck C J, Obaroakpo A, Ugwuka E.

Ifeanyi Uba Predicted XI: Sharp U, Anueyiagu T, Awazie E, Chilekwu C, Cooper I, Eric O, Gbadamosi J, Haastrup E, Nnaji C, Okafor C, Uche S.

Abia Warriors vs Ifeanyi Uba Prediction

From recent meetings, Abia Warriors have the upper hand in this fixture. However, the current positions of the two teams suggest it will be a difficult encounter. Nevertheless, expect the Umuahians to secure a hard-fought victory at home on Wednesday.

Prediction: Abia Warriors 1-0 Ifeanyi Uba