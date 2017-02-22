Adidas partners with FIFA U-17 WC local oganising committee for Mission XI Million program

The Mission XI Million is an initiative that aims at reaching out to millions of youth across India to increase participation in football.

by Press Release News 22 Feb 2017, 15:37 IST

Adidas today announced its association with FIFA U-17 World Cup Local Organizing Committee to come onboard as the exclusive performance partner for the Mission XI Million program that was recently flagged off by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and AIFF in Delhi. The Mission XI Million is an initiative that aims at reaching out to millions of youth across India to increase participation in football and create a platform for them to develop their skills.



Speaking on the same, Hrishikesh Shende, Director, Football Business Unit, adidas India said, “adidas is deeply honoured to partner the Government to bring football to millions of young Indians across the country. We strongly believe that Mission XI Million is a stepping stone to put India on the world map of Football. Being the leader of this sport in India and globally, adidas will continue to support Football at the grassroots level and encourage all football enthusiasts in India to take up the sport.”



Reaffirming the brand’s constant commitment to nurture and promote grassroots football in India, Mission XI Million is a significant avenue for adidas to reach out to the youth across India and propagate the love for the game. adidas will conduct exclusive master-classes for the participants at the Mission XI Million festivals, featuring a 360-degree approach to improve their skills in the sport.

The master-classes will aim to nurture football skills of the participants through drills focusing on aspects of the game such as shooting, dribbling, free-kicks, team-play, improving their first touch, passing and goal-keeping amongst others. adidas will also provide high-quality football gear to help young athletes perform to the best of their abilities.



Speaking on the partnership, Joy Bhattacharjya, Project Director, Local Organising Committee FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 said, “adidas is a perfect fit as a partner with their strong association with global football and the FIFA World Cup. Their commitment towards this nation building project is not just as sponsors, they are actively involved in the actual Mission helping us design the actual programme with their Master-classes.”



With this association, adidas strengthens its commitment to nurture football in India and build new avenues to inspire the youth. In the recent past, adidas held the FC Bayern Youth Cup India 2017 where legendary footballer Paul Breitner picked 10 best players to participate in the World Finals as Team India.

Another initiative by the brand among many was the #FirstNeverFollows challenge wherein 5 players out of 8,200 consumers were selected by FC Pune City’s coaches and offered a week-long professional trial by the club, with the option of further extending a professional contract based on their performances during this week-long trial.



The brand has always been in the forefront of building new avenues for the youth and football enthusiasts in India to promote and nurture the sport. adidas recently unveiled the first ever urban football facility in India- the Base – Plaza in the capital city to promote the sport at a grass-root level and provide football aficionados a world class football experience.



The Prime Minister of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of India, Narendra Modi has spoken encouragingly about MXIM. In a message to the nation earlier, he remarked, “Mission XI Million will take the beautiful game of football to at least 11 million boys and girls around the country. Children in every state, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh will get a chance to learn, play and enjoy football.”