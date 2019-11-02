ADVISORY: MLS to make special announcement in Los Angeles on Monday

MLS

Major League Soccer will make a special announcement in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. PT at Banc of California Stadium.

WHAT

Major League Soccer to make a special announcement

WHEN

Monday, Nov. 4

10:00 a.m. PT – Media Doors open

11:00 a.m. PT – Media Event begins

WHO

Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles Dodgers Legend

John Thorrington, GM & Executive VP of Soccer Operations

Additional special guests

*Media Q&A will take place during the event.

WHERE

Banc of California Stadium (Field Club)

3939 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

Media should check in at LAFC Media Will Call located on the southwest corner of Banc of California Stadium. A photo ID is required for pickup.

LIVESTREAM

A livestream of the event will be available via LAFC.com and MLSsoccer.com.

PARKING

Media Parking will be located in the Banc of California Gold Lot.

A map is available here.

Traveling from I-110 (Northbound):

Take the 110 Freeway North to Exit 20A, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Turn left onto MLK and go straight. Turn right on Hoover and enter the Gold Lot just past Lot 6.

Traveling from the I-110 (Southbound):

Take the 110 Freeway South to Exit 20A, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Turn right onto MLK and go straight. Turn right on Hoover and enter the Gold Lot just past Lot 6.

Traveling from the I-10 (Eastbound):

Take I-10 East to Exit 12 Vermont St. Take a right on Vermont St. down to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and take a left. Enter the Gold Lot.

RSVP

Media planning to attend must RSVP to (lafcpr@lafc.com) no later than Friday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. PT.

