AFC Asian Cup 2019: Final 23-Men Squads of All Teams

India National Football Team Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019

The 17th edition of the AFC Asian Cup is going to be held in the United Arab Emirates, from January 5 to February 1, 2019. The United Arab Emirates is going to host the tournament for the second time, after 1996 as UAE was declared as the host on March 9, 2015.

In this edition of the AFC Asian Cup, 24 teams will participate in the tournament for the first time, as the format of 16 teams has been changed.

UAE qualified for the tournament as the host nation, and the rest 23 places were destined by a qualifying contest between 45 national teams, from March 2015 to March 2018.

In the 2015 edition of AFC Asian Cup, the host nation Australia won the title. The winner of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 will directly qualify for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup.

With just seven days to go to the 2019 edition of AFC Asian Cup, the 24 national teams have announced their final 23-man squads. Teams can replace their players from the final squad upto six hours prior to their first game. They can only do the same from the registered 50 players in the preliminary list.

In the inaugral match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, the United Arab Emirates will lock horns against Bahrain. Zayed Sports City Stadium will host the match.

Group - A

#1 India

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (JSW Bengaluru FC), Vishal Kaith (FC Pune City), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC)

Defenders: Salam Ranjan Singh (Kerala Blasters), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City FC), Sarthak Golui (FC Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Pritam Kotal (Delhi Dynamos), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos), Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters)

Midfielders: Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin FC), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC), Vinit Raj (Delhi Dynamos), Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan (FC Pune City), Pronay Halder (ATK), Kumam Udanta Singh (JSW Bengaluru FC), Rowllin Borgers (NorthEast United), Jackichand Singh Telem (FC Goa), Hali Charan Narzary (Kerala Blasters)

Forwards: Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur FC), Balwant Singh (ATK), Sunil Chhetri (JSW Bengaluru FC), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)

Head Coach - Stephen Constantine (ENG)

#2 United Arab Emirates

Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif Humaid (AL JAZZIRA), Khalid Eisa Bilal (AL AIN), Mohamed Hasan Alshamsi (AL WEHDA)

Defenders: Walid Abbas Murad (SHABAB ALAHLI DUBAI), Khalifa Mubarak Ghanim (AL NASR), Fares Juma Al Saadi (AL AIN), Bandar Mohamed Al Ahbabi (AL AIN), Khalifa Mubarak Alhammadi (AL JAZZIRA), Alhasan Saleh Easa (AL SHARJAH), Ismail Ahmed Mohamed (AL AIN), Mohamed Ahmad Gharib (AL AIN)

Midfielders: Ali Hassan Ali Salmin (AL WASL), Amer Abdulrahman Abdulla (AL AIN), Majed Hassan Ahmad (SHABAB ALAHLI DUBAI), Khamis Esmaeel Zayed (AL WASL), Rayan Yaslam Al Jaberi (AL AIN), Ismail Salem Alhammadi (SHABAB ALAHLI DUBAI), Mohamed Abdulrahman Alraqi (AL AIN), Saif Rashid Alshemeili (AL SHARJAH), Khalfan Mubarak Alshamsi (AL JAZZIRA)

Forwards: Ali Ahmed Mabkhout (AL JAZZIRA), Ismaeil Matar Aljneibi (AL WEHDA), Ahmed Khalil Aljunaibi (SHABAB ALAHLI DUBAI)

Head Coach - Alberto Zaccheroni (ITA)

#3 Thailand

Goalkeepers: Chatchai Bootprom (BG Pathum United F.C.), Saranon Anuin (Singha Chiangrai United), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United)

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan (Muangthong United), Chalermpong Kerdkaew (Nakhon Ratchasima), Adison Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Korrakot Wiriya-Udomsiri (Buriram United), Suphan Thongsong (Suphanburi), Mika Chunuonsee (True Bangkok United), Tristan DO (True Bangkok United)

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United), Sumanya Purisay (True Bangkok United), Thitiphan Puangjan (BG Pathum United F.C.), Sanrawat Dechmitr (True Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (BG Pathum United F.C.), Chanathip Songkrasin (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo), Pokklaw A-Nan (True Bangkok United)

Forwards: Adisak Kraisorn (Muangthong United), Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Sirod Chatthong (PT Prachuap), Chananan Pombupha (Suphanburi), Supachai Chaided (Buriram United)

Head Coach - Milovan Rajevac (SRB)

#4 Bahrain

Goalkeepers: Sayed Shubbar Alawi (NAJMA), Yusuf Habib Hasan (MALKIYAH), Abdulkarim Fardan Abdulkarim (RIFFA)

Defenders: Sayed Mahdi Baqer (NASR), Waleed Mohamed Alhayam (MUHARRAQ), Hamad Mahmood Alshamsan (RIFFA), Ahmed Merza Moosa (HIDD), Ahmed Ali Juma (MUHARRAQ), Sayed Redha Isa (RIFFA), Ahmed Mubarak Bughammar (HIDD), Ahmed Abdulla Ali (NAJMA)

Midfielders: Sayed Dhiya Saeed (NASR), Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi (MUHARRAQ), Mohamed Jasim Marhoon (RIFFA), Ali Jaafar Madan (NAJMA), Ali Abdula Haram (RIFFA), Jasim Ahmed Alshaikh (AHLI), Komail Hasan Alaswad (RIFFA), Jamal Rashed Abdulrahman (MUHARRAQ)

Forwards: Mahdi Faisal Alhumaidan (AHLI), Abdulla Yusuf Helal (BOHEMIANS 1905), Mohamed Saad Alromaihi (MANAMA), Sami Mohamed Alhusaini (EAST RIFFA)

Head Coach - Miroslav Soukup (CZE)

