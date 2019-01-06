AFC Asian Cup 2019: India's Sunil Chhetri overtakes Lionel Messi in the active international goalscorers' list

Sunil Chhetri has overtaken Lionel Messi in the active international goalscorers' list

India's Sunil Chhetri has overtaken Lionel Messi in the active international goalscorers' list after scoring a goal against Thailand in their 2019 AFC Asian Cup encounter. The Bengaluru FC forward is only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo who has rattled the back of the net 85 times for his country.

Although one can argue that most of Sunil Chhetri's goal came against lesser fancied opponents like Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, it would be unfair not to appreciate the efforts of the talismanic Indian.

Both Sunil Chhetri and Lionel Messi were tied at 65 goals each, with the Indian's last goal coming up against Kenya in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

In the 27th minute, Sunil Chhetri took a quick throw-in from a counter attack and Ashique Kuruniyan latched on to it. The 21-year-old Villarreal C youth product tried to angle his shot through Thailand's goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom, but the rebound hit Thailand defender Theerathon Bunmathon's hand.

The referee didn't hesitate a bit to point towards the spot and India's record goal-scorer stepped up to take it. Sunil Chhetri, as cool as cucumber in the run-up to the spot-kick, waited for the goalkeeper to commit and then unleashed a powerful grounder shot towards the bottom left corner to score his 66th international goal.

Here is the historic goal which pipped Lionel Messi from the record books:

27' GOAL! Sunil Chhetri puts India in front! Was there ever any doubt with that penalty?#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/Crm6KxzGHZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

India took a momentarily 1-0 lead which got equalized later thanks to Thailand's Teerasil Dangda. However, Sunil Chhetri scored another goal for the Blue Tigers in the 46th minute after latching on to a back pass from Ashique Kuruniyan to restore the one-goal slender lead.

The game between India and Thailand is currently on with the scoreline being 2-1 in favor of India. The readers can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary here.

India is placed in Group A of the tournament with matches against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain lined up on 10th and 14th January respectively.

