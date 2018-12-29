×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Cup 2019: India Schedule, Fixtures, Matches, Scores, Live Stream, When and Where to Watch

Pritam Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
33   //    29 Dec 2018, 20:41 IST

India start their campaign against Thailand
India start their campaign against Thailand

The 'Blue Tigers' are all set for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019, the 17th edition of the tournament which will kick off on January 5, 2019, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ranked 97th in the world according to the latest FIFA rankings, the 'Men in Blue' will begin their Asian Cup campaign against the 118th-ranked Thailand on January 6, 2019.

India will play in this edition of the Asian Cup after eight-long years. India skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (third-choice then) are the two members who were part of the Asian Cup 2011 as well.

India have been placed in Group A, alongside the hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain. India are expecting to use the Asian Cup tournament as an important building block to fulfil the dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There is hope for India to qualify for the next stage of the tournament but they start as the underdogs.

ALSO READ: Group A preview - UAE, India, Bahrain, Thailand

Recent results suggest that India have hit form at the right moment. India draw goalless with China back in October before a second-string side went down 1-2 to Jordan in November. India then held the unbeaten Oman 0-0 in Abu Dhabi and will go into the Asian Cup on the right note.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: India Schedule and Fixtures


# Match No - 3

Date: January 6, 2019

Opponent: Thailand

Venue: Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Start Time: 7:00 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

# Match No - 15

Date: January 10, 2019

Opponent: United Arab Emirates

Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Start Time: 9:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

# Match No - 26

Date: January 14, 2019

Opponent: Bahrain

Venue: Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

Start Time: 9:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to watch India matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

All of India's matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Asian Cup 2019 in India.

Hotstar will provide the live streaming of all the matches.

For all the live blogs, news, updates, highlights and more from the tournament, visit Sportskeeda’s dedicated page for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Stephen Constantine Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Pritam Chatterjee
ANALYST
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
Asian Cup 2019: The Road to the Finals and where is India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Group A preview - UAE, India, Thailand,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: All you need to know about India's 23...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Reasons Why India Not Playing Syria...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India vs Oman friendly | Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 10 forwards to watch out for
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India announce final 23-man squad;...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to India's New Kits;...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us