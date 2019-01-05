AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Thailand: Predicted XI

Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua will be finishing the attacks developed by the midfield

The Blue Tigers are ready for the much awaited AFC Asian Cup campaign as the team will take the field against Thailand at the Al Nahyan Stadium of Abu Dhabi this Sunday.

A championship, that can be a turning point in the history of Indian football will be a fierce challenge for the Men in Blue.

Coach Stephen Constantine would be careful not to provide any careless openings to the opponents.

The Englishman would be taking no chances with the lineup as he is expected to field the XI he has been consistently using for the past few months. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu would be a vital presence in front of goal.

The combination between Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika at the centre back position will be handy if gone right.

Narayan Das and Pritam Kotal will be seen as the two wing backs. Still, woes remain at the midfield due to lack of experience.

Narzary is expected to start in the left wing, with Ashique Kuruniyan still waiting on the bench.

Pronay Halder and Anirudh Thapa will have important roles as the central midfielders. Udanta Singh's crosses from the right flank will be one of the key attacking plans in Constantine's books.

In the other dugout, Milovan Rajevac will lead the proceedings. The Serbian manager will be opting for a single striker at front. Chatchai Budprom is expected to start as the goalkeeper for Thailand.

At the defence, Theerathon Bunmathan and Tristan Do will play fullbacks with the former assigned to keep Udanta Singh under control.

Pansa Hemviboon and Chalermpong Kerdkaew are the favourites for the stopper back positions. The five-man midfield will have Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sumanya Purisai, Chanathip Songkrasin and Adisak Kraisorn.

When Purisai and Kraisorn will play wide on the flanks, Songkrasin will be the key man, attacking India. Chanathip Songkrasin will be the most vital plan of Rajevac, playing behind the forward. The single striker to be fielded will be Teerasil Dangda

Predicted XI

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Halicharan Narzary, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua

India Predicted XI

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Chatchai Budprom, Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Tristan Do, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sumanya Purisai, Chanathip Songkrasin, Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda

Thailand Predicted XI

