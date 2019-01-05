×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Thailand: Predicted XI

Alby Issac
ANALYST
Feature
127   //    05 Jan 2019, 17:54 IST

Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua will be finishing the attacks developed by the midfield
Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua will be finishing the attacks developed by the midfield

The Blue Tigers are ready for the much awaited AFC Asian Cup campaign as the team will take the field against Thailand at the Al Nahyan Stadium of Abu Dhabi this Sunday.

A championship, that can be a turning point in the history of Indian football will be a fierce challenge for the Men in Blue.

Coach Stephen Constantine would be careful not to provide any careless openings to the opponents.

The Englishman would be taking no chances with the lineup as he is expected to field the XI he has been consistently using for the past few months. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu would be a vital presence in front of goal.

The combination between Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika at the centre back position will be handy if gone right.

Narayan Das and Pritam Kotal will be seen as the two wing backs. Still, woes remain at the midfield due to lack of experience.

Narzary is expected to start in the left wing, with Ashique Kuruniyan still waiting on the bench.

Pronay Halder and Anirudh Thapa will have important roles as the central midfielders. Udanta Singh's crosses from the right flank will be one of the key attacking plans in Constantine's books.

Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua will be finishing the attacks developed by the midfield.

Advertisement

In the other dugout, Milovan Rajevac will lead the proceedings. The Serbian manager will be opting for a single striker at front. Chatchai Budprom is expected to start as the goalkeeper for Thailand.

At the defence, Theerathon Bunmathan and Tristan Do will play fullbacks with the former assigned to keep Udanta Singh under control.

Pansa Hemviboon and Chalermpong Kerdkaew are the favourites for the stopper back positions. The five-man midfield will have Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sumanya Purisai, Chanathip Songkrasin and Adisak Kraisorn.

When Purisai and Kraisorn will play wide on the flanks, Songkrasin will be the key man, attacking India. Chanathip Songkrasin will be the most vital plan of Rajevac, playing behind the forward. The single striker to be fielded will be Teerasil Dangda

Predicted XI

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Halicharan Narzary, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua

India Predicted XI
India Predicted
XI

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Chatchai Budprom, Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Tristan Do, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sumanya Purisai, Chanathip Songkrasin, Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda


Thailand Predicted XI
Thailand Predicted XI

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Thailand Football Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Indian Football
Alby Issac
ANALYST
Asian Cup 2019: Group A preview - UAE, India, Thailand,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Thailand vs India | Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Jeje Lalpekhlua not bogged down by poor...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Official slogans for all the teams...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India have good chance of making...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri an inspiration for others,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: The Unpicked XI for India - Rahul...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Will play to our strengths, says India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Is the defense India's biggest worry?
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Aiming to be among Top 8 in Asia by 2026,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
Tomorrow AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
Tomorrow THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
Tomorrow SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us