AFC Asian Cup 2019: The Unpicked XI for India - Rahul Bheke, Soosairaj big misses

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 786 // 12 Dec 2018, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Soosairaj (left) and Rahul Bheke were left out despite their good performances in the ISL

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) released a list of 34 players who will be called for the national team camp ahead of India's double friendly against Oman and Syria, as well as the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

ALSO READ: Big misses in India's 34-man squad for Asian Cup

Salam Ranjan Singh is the only I-League player to make the cut, showing Stephen Constantine's negligence towards India's premier football competition. The regulars for the Indian team like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, and Sandesh Jhingan have retained their positions. However, a lot of underperforming players from the Indian Super League (ISL) like Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Balwant Singh, and Bikash Jairu have also made the cut.

It is natural for the fans to be angry at Stephen Constantine as a handful of fan-favourite players failed to book their tickets to UAE. We, at Sportskeeda, have compiled a playing 11 out of those players. Without any further ado, here is the Unpicked Indian XI for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Honourable Mentions

#1 Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (Kerala Blasters)

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem has conceded only 5 goals in the ISL so far.

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem announced his arrival in the Indian football scene with a string of terrific saves at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. The youngster had a trial with Motherwell SC, but couldn't negotiate a contract.

The Manipuri played 6 matches for Kerala Blasters and earned 2 clean sheets. He gets an honourable mention in our Unpicked XI.

#2 Ricky Lallawmawma (ATK)

Ricky Lallawmama is performing brilliantly for ATK at the left-back position

Ricky Lallawmawma has made 10 appearances out of the 11 games that ATK have played so far. He has 33 tackles, 21 interceptions, 44 clearances, and 18 blocks to his credit. The 27-year-old's contribution in the attacking front can't be underestimated as he has 12 crosses and 4 shots to his name.

Advertisement

He too is an honourable mention in our Unpicked XI.

#3 Wayne Vaz (Churchill Brothers)

Wayne Vaz is on loan at Churchill Brothers from FC Pune City

Wayne Vaz is another right back Stephen Constantine has forgotten to include in his list. The 24-year-old managed to keep the dangerous Sony Norde in check in their game against Mohun Bagan and also enjoys a formidable partnership with Israel Gurung while attacking.

He gets an honourable mention in our Unpicked XI.

#4 Isaac Vanmalsawma (Chennaiyin FC)

Isaac Vanlalsawma is playing terrifically in the left wing

Isaac Vanmalsawma has 30 crosses and 7 shots from the 679 minutes he played. Moreover, he has also found the back of the net once and assisted once.

The 22-year-old Chennaiyin winger gets an honourable mention in our Unpicked XI.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement