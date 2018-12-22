×
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 10 forwards to watch out for

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
215   //    22 Dec 2018, 16:31 IST

Mohanad Ali is one of the younger players in the list, but he has the potential to change the complexion of a game
Mohanad Ali is one of the younger players in the list, but he has the potential to change the complexion of a game

With the AFC Asian Cup knocking at the door, the teams are gearing up for the mega event in the United Arab Emirates.

For the first time, 24 teams will be participating in the meet which makes the occasion even bigger! The quadrennial event will span for nearly a month with 16 teams making a cut to the knockout stages.

There are a few debutants in this edition like the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Yemen. With heavyweights like Japan, Australia, Iran and South Korea expected to aim for the title, the other teams will also give a run for the money especially the hosts UAE.

A goal is the most important event in a football match, that is why the strikers hog most of the limelight in the playing XI. The Asian Cup will feature a great variety of forwards and the onus will be on them to convert the chances on the big stage.

Let us have a look at the top 10 forwards to watch out for in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup:

#10 Mohanad Ali (Iraq)

Mohanad Ali is one of the younger players in the list, but he has the potential to change the complexion of a game.

Known widely for his ball control, dribbling and creativeness, the young footballer is an asset to the Iraq national team. Ali currently plays for Iraqi Premier League club Al-Shorta. Ali has netted five times in nine appearances for the national side.

He made his International debut in 2017 against Bahrain during the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup. In 2018, he scored his first goal for the national team during a friendly against Saudi Arabia. The young prodigy was adjourned as one of the top young talents before the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The former Champions will be up against Vietnam in the Group ‘D’ fixture on January 8 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

They travel to Sharjah for the for the tie against Yemen, following which they will lock horns with arch-rivals Iran in one of the most anticipated matches in the competition.

Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team South Korea Football Sunil Chhetri Son Heung-Min Indian Football Football Top 5/Top 10
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
