AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Indian national football team leaves for double clash

by AIFF Media News 18 Mar 2017, 16:06 IST

Indian football team in training

A 24-member Indian National Team squad will leave Mumbai later tonight (March 18, 2017) for India’s back to back matches -- the International Friendly against Cambodia in Phnom Penh and the inaugural Group A League match against Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers UAE 2019.

While the International Friendly against Cambodia is slated on March 22, the match against Myanmar is scheduled on March 28, 2017.

The squad of 24 comprises of four new faces - Nishu Kumar, Anas Edathodika, Jerry Lanrinzuala and Milan Singh, all of whom have 'earned selection' into the final squad for the first time.

National Coach Stephen Constantine said, “it was lovely to be back to train in Mumbai.”

“I need to thank the Western India Football Association headed by Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Aditya Thackeray for their hospitality and help. I admire their passion for the National Team. We didn’t face any obstacle during our training process,” he stated.

“The character showed by the boys in the Camp has been exemplary. They worked very hard and we are looking forward to getting a result in both the matches,” he added. “We are ready for the dual challenge.”

Referring to the match against Myanmar, Constantine maintained that the hosts would “start as favourites.”

“They have qualified on merit for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. They are a very strong side at home. It will be a very difficult match for us.”

The list of 24 stays as follows:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Dhanapal Ganesh, Fulganco Cardozo, Narayan Das, Jerry Lanrinzuala

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Milan Singh, Md. Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, CK Vineeth

Forwards: Jeje Lelkephlua, Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Lalhimpuia, Robin Singh