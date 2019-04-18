×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Cup: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Manang Marshyangdi Club - 5 Talking Points

Virendra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
262   //    18 Apr 2019, 10:02 IST

Chris Herd celebrates after the first goal against Manang Marshyangdi
Chris Herd celebrates after the first goal against Manang Marshyangdi

Chennaiyin FC defeated Manang Marshyangdi Club of Nepal 2-0 on Wednesday in their second group game in Group G of the AFC Cup at the The Arena Stadium in Ahmedabad. In their first game two weeks ago Chennaiyin had drawn 0-0 against fellow Indian side Minerva Punjab. The three points from today's win took them to four points, tied with Abahani Dhaka, but ahead on goal difference.

Playing their second game in the space of five days after their exertions in the final of the Super Cup last Saturday, Chennaiyin were in the midst of a hectic schedule and needed a win to push home the advantage of getting to play all three of their home games in a row up front.

Playing with a higher tempo Chennaiyin probed early and created plenty of openings in the first half. However the goal proved elusive.

But the second half provided the dividends for their efforts as a two-goal burst within the first 10 minutes of the half did the trick for John Gregory's men.

First Chris Herd, driving from midfield, took an ambitious-looking shot from outside the box. The ball took a slight deflection from a Manang player and ended up looping over their keeper and into goal.

1-0 in the 51st minute and just two minutes later skipper Mailson Alves headed home powerfully from a corner to double the lead for Chennaiyin.

Chennaiyin then saw out the game to ensure that they got their first win of the competition. They now get 12 days off before their next group game against Abahani Dhaka.

Here were the main talking points from the game:

#1 Gregory rings the changes

With Chennaiyin playing their fifth game in a span of 14 days, coach John Gregory made a few changes to his regular starting eleven.

Advertisement

Gregory had hinted at a 'more offensive' setup ahead of the game considering the need for a win. CK Vineeth was dropped to the bench and replaced by Mohammed Rafi in the eleven. Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto was left out of the matchday squad altogether, something Gregory explained had to do with workload management and the team attempting to 'look after him a bit'.

Anirudh Thapa got his first start in the AFC Cup and Germanpreet Singh also started to make up the midfield three with Aussie Herd.

The changes, almost to a man, all had an impact on the game.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AFC Cup 2019 Chennaiyin FC Chris Herd Mohammed Rafi Indian Football
Advertisement
AFC Cup 2019 : Chennaiyin FC vs Manang Marshyangdi Preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: 'A good, solid, professional performance' proclaims Chennaiyin coach Gregory after team's first group win 
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Gregory hints at a more attacking approach for Chennaiyin ahead of Manang Marshyangdi clash
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup: Chennaiyin FC v Colombo FC - Know your opponents from Sri Lanka 
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: "Game we should have won," says Gregory after stalemate with Minerva
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin FC looking to making mark in Asia after getting past Colombo FC
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019, Chennaiyin FC vs Colombo FC: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin FC vs Minerva Punjab - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup: Chennaiyin FC set for historic debut against Colombo FC - Preview, Time, Venue
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup: Chennaiyin FC held by Colombo FC on Asian debut
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us