×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Cup 2019 : Minerva Punjab to play rest of their home fixtures in Guwahati

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
News
36   //    09 May 2019, 09:51 IST

Minerva Punjab have finally settled their Home Venue problems.
Minerva Punjab have finally settled their Home Venue problems.

I-League side Minerva Punjab will now play their remaining AFC Cup home fixtures at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, club owner Ranjit Bajaj confirmed to Sportskeeda on Wednesday.

Minerva Punjab were handed a blow when the Odisha Football Association refused to allow them play their home games at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar a month back, citing reasons of renovation. However, a series of talks between the concerned stakeholders allowed a consensus and Minerva Punjab were allowed to play their first ever AFC Cup Home game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, where they clinched a point against Nepal League side Manang Marshyangdi in a 2-2 draw.

Minerva Punjab enlisted venues like the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Balewadi Stadium in Pune. However, the club finally declared the home venue of Indian Super League side NorthEast United after a decision with the Assam State Government. Here's what owner Ranjit Bajaj had to say:

'I am very thankful to the Assam Government for allowing us to play here. We will play Chennaiyin FC and Dhaka Abahani in Guwahati on 19th and 26th June respectively. We are also assured of using the same venue, if we qualify for the next stage in the competition. The stadium does not need an AFC check as Aizawl FC used the same venue in the previous edition of the AFC Cup.'
'We are also thankful to Jamshedpur FC for offering the JRD Tata Sports Complex. They were the only ISL side which offered us their stadium.'

Minerva Punjab are currently placed third in the AFC Cup Group E standings with 3 points from 3 games. It is now upto the Warriors to make the Assamese capital their fortress and turn the group on its head with some wins to supercede Dhaka Abahani and Chennaiyin FC.

Tags:
AFC Cup 2019 Minerva Punjab FC Indian Football
Advertisement
AFC Cup 2019: Minerva Punjab vs Manang Marshyangdi Preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Dhaka Abahani vs Minerva Punjab Preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin FC vs Minerva Punjab - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: Minerva Punjab allowed to use Kalinga Stadium for one match; looking for alternate venues for further AFC Cup matches
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: "Plenty of teams want to be in this position," says Chennaiyin coach John Gregory on eve of group stage debut
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: "Game we should have won," says Gregory after stalemate with Minerva
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: Minerva Punjab lose AFC Cup stadium permission; Owner says club shutting down
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: "If our own parent body sabotages us, how can we survive," asks Minerva Punjab Owner Ranjit Bajaj
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League: Saipa FC vs Minerva Punjab- Know their coach Ali Daei, legendary goalscorer for Iran
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir v Minerva Punjab match rescheduled
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us