AFC Cup Qualifier: Mohun Bagan 4-1 Valencia (5-2 agg.), 5 Talking Points

Mohun Bagan won convincingly thanks to a brace from Indian striker, Jeje.

by rohit ganguly Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 08:43 IST

Jeje scored two goals to help Mohun Bagan through to the next round (Image Courtesy: Mohun Bagan Official)

Mohun Bagan sailed into the next round of the AFC Cup as they thumped Valencia in their second-leg tie at Rabindra Sarobar stadium on Tuesday.

Jeje’s brace, a Norde stunner and an own goal from Valencia’s defender Hussain Nihaan ensured the game was won for the Bengal giants. Omodu pulled one back for the visitors as they were outstripped by an aggregate of 5-2.

Bagan drew first blood as early as the 2nd minute of the game as Jeje tucked the spot-kick into the bottom right corner of the net, sending Valencia’s custodian, Faisal the other way. Mohun Bagan doubled their lead when Nihaan, in an attempt to intercept the cross intended for Jeje from Balwant, steered the ball into the net.

Omodu pulled a goal back for Valencia after he exploited a gap, running straight between Anas and Eduardo and then blasted the ball into the net past the fully stretched hands of Debjit Majumder.

Jeje scored the insurance goal for Bagan with a full-stretched dive to head the ball home after being brilliantly teed up by Prabir Das. He was lurking behind the Valencia defenders, waiting silently for the cross and he met it with full power to ensure that the dividends were handsome enough for his effort.

Sony Norde was finally awarded for his talismanic effort on the field earlier in the match when he drilled the ball low into the net to polish off the rout in style.

Let’s recap the five key talking points of the match.

#1 Norde ran rings around Valencia at will

Sony Norde’s inclusion to the squad kept alive hopes of a Valencia demolition despite multiple changes in the Mohun Bagan side.

The Haitian laid the foundation for Mohun Bagan’s dominance. His acceleration down the flanks left Valencia defenders stranded and he made them chase shadows as he unleashed a battery of shots and crosses for Mohun Bagan to proliferate.

Bagan could have easily compounded their lead to a much better margin only if Balwant could have steered crosses home from point blank range. Sony’s speed caught his marker off guard on most occasions and his dribbles were sheer class.

In one of his runs, Sony’s delectable footwork and speed foxed four Valencia defenders easily, however, his cross was squandered away by Balwant.

Balwant chested down a cross for Katsumi, the latter slid the ball through for a darting Sony, who danced down the penalty box and slotted the ball home from close range, making it 4-1 for the hosts.