The representatives of 10 federations had met to discuss the formation of SWAFF, earlier this month.

It appears that Southern Asian and West Asian zones are likely to get a new ruling body to look over them. The new ruling body, which will be called South West Asian Football Federation (SWAFF), will focus mainly on the Gulf countries and operate outside the zonal structure of AFC.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the ruling body for football in Asia. Along with UEFA and CONCACAF, AFC is one of FIFA's six continental confederations. Formed in 1954, the Asian Football Confederation currently has Forty-seven members from Asia and Australia.

A new football federation is likely to be formed in the near future. The new federation will operate in the south-west Asian sector and is set to be known as South West Asian Football Federation (SWAFF).

The South-West Asian Football Federation will cover the countries in the South Asian and West Asian zone. Countries such as India, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Yemen will be covered under SWAFF. However, it is unlikely that the federation will work outside the framework of AFC.

"The AFC legal team are currently examining the details of the new federation," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told Sportskeeda.

"Getting into SWAFF would help India play against teams at a higher level," he added, "It will help South Asian countries improve."

The formation of SWAFF also falls in line with FIFA President Gianni Infantino's plan of increasing the participation in FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup.

Currently, the plan to create the South West Asian Football Federation is in its early stages. There are still a lot of dialogue to go between all the parties concerned before the federation can be officially formed.