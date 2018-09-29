AFC U-16 Championship 2018: What India must do to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Captain Vikram Partap Singh

India's Under-16 football team has reached the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championship for the first time in sixteen years but the players refused to be swayed by their achievement. India, in the penultimate match, held Indonesia for a 0-0 tie, to qualify for the quarters as they had not conceded a single goal in the group stage.

Congratulations to our U16 boys as they have qualified to the quarter-finals of the Continental Championship after 16 long years. #StarsOfTomorrow #WeAreIndia #BackTheBlue #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/6jsNBKdSrU — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 27, 2018

The Indian boys qualified ahead of Iran while keeping three clean sheets in the group stages. While the players were understandably proud, they were also determined - for there is still more to be achieved beyond progression to the semifinals of the U-16 Championship or winning it.

With the top four teams in this tournament qualifying directly for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup — to be held in Peru, India is a step away from sealing its spot.

India takes on South Korea for a place in the semifinals on October 1, and if it progresses to the semifinals, India will seal automatic qualification for the U-17 World Cup for the first time in its history.

Here is what they must do to become the first Indian football team to qualify for the World Cup with merit:

1. DO NOT be nervous about facing the mighty Koreans - Indian colts have progressed by taking one game at a time and that is what they need to do here. They must not let the pressure of facing the Korean team affect their psyche. Korea has beaten Australia 3-0, defending champions Iraq 2-0 and minnows Afghanistan by 7-0, but India has also held on former champions Iran on a 0-0 draw, which means that the Indian defence is rock solid and surely the strongest aspect of the team.

2. Midfield should work with more pace and create opportunities for forwards - Indian midfielders have so far worked very well with the defensive quadrant but they have failed to provide good crosses and through balls to the forwards. India just scored one goal in the group stage, thanks to the penalty scored by skipper against Vietnam in the opening match in Malaysia.

3. Forwards need to capitalize on the chances - With Rohit Dhanu the goal machine injured, Indian forward line-up has lost a lethal weapon but the skipper has pulled up his socks to shock the opponent's defence with pace and skills. He is the only goal scorer in the group stage for India and so he should work well with the midfield to give India an early breakthrough and then soak the pressure with a disciplined back line.

Whether India qualifies or not, what this team has achieved in 7 months of formal training and exposure tours, is commendable and should inspire the upcoming lot. It was not an easy trip to the quarters and they have earned it by fighting until the end.