×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC U-23 Championship: India crash out, but continental heavyweights go through without a fuss

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
106   //    27 Mar 2019, 15:23 IST

India rued missing some gilt-edged opportunities to score, as they crashed out of the qualifying tournament
India rued missing some gilt-edged opportunities to score, as they crashed out of the qualifying tournament

Well, another AFC U-23 Championship qualifying round came about - and once again, India were found wanting. Despite having spells in both games against Uzbekistan and Tajikistan where they were the better side, and having some gilt-edged opportunities to score, the young Blue Tigers crashed out of the tournament, having scored no goals, and conceding five.

The defending champions, Uzbekistan beat India 3-0 in the opening game, after Anirudh Thapa and Rahul KP had missed golden opportunities to score when the proceedings were still goalless. India proceeded to lose 2-0 to Tajikistan a couple of days later, having had big chances to score - Sarthak Golui being the culprit-in-chief on this occasion.

With Pakistan having withdrawn from the tournament, even before the start, India only played two games, and finished rooted to the bottom of the group, while Uzbekistan qualified for the final tournament, drawing the other game 0-0 against Tajikistan, to ensure progress on goal difference.

The Tajiks were unfortunate, as they even missed out on qualifying as one of the four best second-placed teams. They were the fifth best second-placed team, missing out on goals scored, having found the back of the net only two times.

For the sake of consistency, with some groups having three teams and others having four, the matches against the fourth-placed teams were not considered in the ranking of the second-placed teams. 7 of the 11 second-placed teams finished with four points against the top three sides in their group.

Australia were the best with a goal difference of +6, their cause being helped by a 6-0 dispatching of Cambodia. Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia finished with a goal difference of +2, the same as Tajikistan, but the three nations finished ahead of the Tajiks, having scored a goal more than the Central Asian side.

East Asian powerhouses in South Korea, China and Japan broke no sweat in ensuring qualification, as they topped their respective groups.

Although Thailand played in the tournament, they were guaranteed to qualify anyway, by virtue of being the hosts of the tournament.

Teams to have qualified for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship

Thailand (Hosts), Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, Uzbekistan, North Korea, South Korea, Australia, Japan, China, Vietnam

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC U-23 Championship Indian National Football team Anirudh Thapa Sarthak Golui Indian Football
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Bengaluru-based Indian Football aficionado.
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: Anirudh Thapa, Sarthak Golui, Vinit Rai will be valuable for us, says coach Derrick Pereira
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: India go down to Uzbekistan in opener
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Round-up: India U-23 fails to qualify for AFC U-23 Championship
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers, Rival Watch: How India's opponents Tajikistan and Uzbekistan prepared themselves for the tournament
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: India's Full Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue details
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: India vs Tajikistan – 5 talking points as young Blue Tigers crash out
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers 2020: India U-23 vs Tajikistan U-23 | Match Preview, Prediction, and Where to Watch details
RELATED STORY
AFC U23 Qualifier(India vs Uzbekistan) : Ranking Top 5 Indian Performers 
RELATED STORY
How India should line-up at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championships Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
2020 AFC U-23 Qualifiers, Rival Watch: Tajikistan draws with the U-21 side of a UEFA Champions League team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us