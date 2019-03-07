×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: Anirudh Thapa, Sarthak Golui, Vinit Rai will be valuable for us, says coach Derrick Pereira

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
1.23K   //    07 Mar 2019, 17:30 IST

Derrick Pereira, India's U-23 coach
Derrick Pereira, India's U-23 coach

Derrick Pereira feels it's a "great honour" for him to get the opportunity of coaching the India U-23 National Team prior to the AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers.

"I'm feeling privileged to be involved with the National Team. It's a great honour for me and I'm excited about this opportunity. Throughout my career, I have always accepted newer challenges and I'll take this on as well," Pereira expressed on the sidelines of the ongoing preparatory camp in Goa.

"Since starting my coaching career with Vasco in the second division, I have always grabbed the opportunities that have come my way. I feel that is God's plan for me."

Pereira, who was at the helm of Vasco Sports Club during 2000-05 before switching to Mahindra United Club, has taken up the charge of India U-23 National Team before the U-23 continental championship qualifiers which will be held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Pereira lauded the former coach Stephen Constantine's philosophy of "building the team for future" too, "That's the way we should follow to go one step up. Our youngsters are enough talented but they need proper exposure against tougher teams. There must be a long-term plan for the future."

He added, "Even our senior team have gelled so well because they know each other well. They understand each other well. It takes time but we need to focus on that. We have to give them time and most importantly, believe in the players."

Apart from Anirudh Thapa, who scored a sublime goal against Thailand, Vinit Rai and Sarthak Golui were also part of the 23-member squad that represented the country in AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

On being asked how valuable would be these players for this upcoming competition, the 56-year-old coach mentioned, "Experience always counts. Yes, they have been with the senior team for the considerable time and they would bring in the much-needed experience to guide the young boys."
Advertisement

He, along with assistant coach Venkatesh Shanmugham are now focused to find the right combination as soon as possible so that they can start planning around the players before the qualifiers.

“We have to finalise the final squad out of the players available. Then, we would need to frame the starting XI as well as the replacements. We have to improve tactically as well as technically. Simultaneously, we would look to adapt to the style of football which will help us develop as a team as well as get the best possible result.”

India will travel to Tashkent to lock horns with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the Group F of the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers scheduled between March 22 and 24, 2019.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC U-23 Championship Indian National Football team India Football U23 Anirudh Thapa Sarthak Golui Derrick Pereira Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
Official account of AIFF
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: India's Full Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue details
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: Indian Football gets younger
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: India vs Pakistan clash averted as neighbours pull out
RELATED STORY
Leaked: India Probables for AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers - Sahal, Dheeraj make cut
RELATED STORY
How India should line-up at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championships Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
2020 AFC U-23 Qualifiers, Rival Watch: Tajikistan draws with the U-21 side of a UEFA Champions League team
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Team To Return To Action In March
RELATED STORY
Pereira India U-23 side named coach for AFC Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: Ashique, Jerry ruled out as camp kicks off in Goa
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: India announce 34-man probable squad; Rahul Bheke, Michael Soosairaj miss out
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us