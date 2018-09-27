AFC U16 Championship 2018, India vs Indonesia: Preview, When and Where to Watch on TV, Date, and Time

The Blue colts playing in the AFC U16 Championship

The AFC U16 Championship has reached a crucial juncture in the tournament, especially for India. The Blue colts will be taking on Indonesia in a bid to make their place in the quarterfinals.

The previous best performance of Indian U16 team was back in 2002 when they made it to the quarterfinal. A tricky situation lies ahead of them. The tie between India and Indonesia is an all-important match as it will determine India's fate in the competition.

Vikram Singh's goal through a penalty in the 86th minute ensured a 1-0 win for the Blue colts in their first Group C encounter against Vietnam. Meanwhile, India fought hard to manage a 0-0 draw against Iran in their next fixture. It was Goalkeeper Niraj Kumar who saved the Indian team from conceding any goals on the day. Besides the terrific penalty save, the young custodian made a few gravity-defying saves as well during open play to deny Iranians three points.

Ridge De'Mello and Ravi came close to scoring in the match against Iran and they will hope that they can convert the chances offered to them in the all-important match against Indonesia. Bekey Oram, captain Vikram Pratap Singh, Givson Singh have been the standout performers for India so far.

Both India and Indonesia are level on 4 points while Vietnam and Iran are level at 1 point-a-piece. It is an interesting scenario. Even if the other match is a draw, India will go through to the quarters.

Date: September 27, 2018

Event: India vs Indonesia, Group C, AFC U16 Championship

Time: 6:15 PM, Indian Standard Time

Venue: Um Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Broadcast: No broadcast

Live Stream: Techtro - Indian football hub Facebook page (unconfirmed)

