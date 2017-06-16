After tie up with Borussia Dortmund, Tata Trusts U Dream Football aims higher with upgraded programme

This is a great chance for aspiring footballers to launch their careers.

Tata Trusts U Dream Football had a partnership with TSG Hoffenheim in the past

The Tata Group has been making big noises in the Indian football scheme of things of late, not least the frenzy that has welcomed Tata Steel’s newest football team into the Indian Super League (ISL) fold in the past few days. Behind all that, however, Tata Trusts, a separate wing of the Tata Group has set about improving its facilities for the younger generation of footballers which the organisation aims to groom into stars of the future.

Tata Trusts U Dream Football has been on the lookout for talented Indian kids who could go on to represent India at international level in the future. It had been sending batches of young footballers from underprivileged regions of India to a residential programme at Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim in the past few years, and now it will send promising young Indian footballers to Borussia Dortmund for residential programmes after it signed a deal with the German giants last month.

To further embellish its association with a world famous club like Dortmund, Tata Trusts U Dream Football has now added international-class facilities for the young footballers enrolled in the programme.

While Tata Trusts U Dream Football followed the CBSE curriculum until now, that stands to change as the organisation has shifted from the CBSE curriculum to International Baccalaureate, thus raising the standard of education being provided to the young footballers.

Furthermore, Tata Trusts U Dream Football has also opened up its flagship programme to cater to the needs of every aspiring footballer in India. Now, every aspiring young footballer in India can apply to enrol himself/herself to the programme. The video below explains the entire programme and how young footballers can be part of the Tata Trusts U Dream Football initiative.

With more and more youngsters taking up football in India, there is now a platform for talented kids from the remotest areas of the country to follow their footballing dream with Tata Trusts U Dream Football. With the updated course and programme, Tata Trusts U Dream Football will not only help the young Indian stars to become accomplished footballers of the future but also make them better citizens of the country.

The Tata Group has always been the torchbearer for Indian football at the grassroots level and Tata Trusts U Dream Football is another step in the same direction, but with an exposure similar to world-class footballing nations like Germany.

