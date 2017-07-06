After years of wait, Indian football team jerseys to be sold as official merchandise
Twitter went wild after the confirmation.
For way too long now, every Indian football fan has craved for the official jersey but have not been able to buy one. It seems the wait could be finally over.
It has been confirmed that the jersey of the Indian football team will be sold as official merchandise and will be available for the general public.
Earlier today, Aaditya Thackery, the head of Yuva Sena, which is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena, expressed his wish of wearing official merchandise of the Indian football team on Twitter.
Replying to this tweet, Kishore Taid, the Head of Operations and Strategy of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), all but confirmed that the official merchandise is set to be rolled out, possibly prior to the under-17 World Cup.
Aaditya Thackery could not contain his excitement and posted another tweet.
The Indian football fans on Twitter seemed delighted after the news broke out and took to the micro-blogging platform to express their excitement.
Previously, it was reported how fans were having a tough time trying to get their hands on Indian football team jerseys. Following Sunil Chhetri and Co’s superb rise in the rankings, the fans had wanted to collect the official jerseys but every time, they ran into a wall.
A Nike official had clarified that because the new jersey was launched a few days back, it was still not available in the stores. However, the truth is, official jerseys of Team India have not been available for quite a few years now.
