After years of wait, Indian football team jerseys to be sold as official merchandise

Twitter went wild after the confirmation.

The Indian football team in their new jerseys

For way too long now, every Indian football fan has craved for the official jersey but have not been able to buy one. It seems the wait could be finally over.

It has been confirmed that the jersey of the Indian football team will be sold as official merchandise and will be available for the general public.

Also read: The evolution of the Indian football team jersey over the years

Earlier today, Aaditya Thackery, the head of Yuva Sena, which is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena, expressed his wish of wearing official merchandise of the Indian football team on Twitter.

As a fan of Indian Football, I'd love to see merchandise of The @IndianFootball Team that I can proudly wear around! #IndianFootball — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 6, 2017

Replying to this tweet, Kishore Taid, the Head of Operations and Strategy of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), all but confirmed that the official merchandise is set to be rolled out, possibly prior to the under-17 World Cup.

Working on it. Should be available prior to the World Cup. — Kishore Taid (@taidk) July 6, 2017

Aaditya Thackery could not contain his excitement and posted another tweet.

Fantastic! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 6, 2017

The Indian football fans on Twitter seemed delighted after the news broke out and took to the micro-blogging platform to express their excitement.

Great stuff. Was waiting for someone to take this up. But better late than never. Thanks @AUThackeray — Sandeep Dash (@dashbytes) July 6, 2017

True, we can't buy it anywhere. — siddhant (@tea_overdosed) July 6, 2017

It's been years we are not able to get gersy — Sagar Phapale (@phapalesagar007) July 6, 2017

That would be awesome looking forward to it — arc (@rc_arka) July 6, 2017

M sure as hell that m gonna buy both blue n orange training kit... Nd obvio the National Team Jersey — arya (@Iam_Aryalok) July 6, 2017

That would be so cool. I'll buy the new kit and have Chhetri's name printed on the back! — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotkundu) July 6, 2017

Previously, it was reported how fans were having a tough time trying to get their hands on Indian football team jerseys. Following Sunil Chhetri and Co’s superb rise in the rankings, the fans had wanted to collect the official jerseys but every time, they ran into a wall.

A Nike official had clarified that because the new jersey was launched a few days back, it was still not available in the stores. However, the truth is, official jerseys of Team India have not been available for quite a few years now.

Also read: 4 milestones achieved by India after being ranked 96th in July's FIFA rankings