AIFF to bid goodbye to Super League and prepare for Super Cup instead

If Super Cup is instituted, Federation Cup may see the axe.

by Sudipto Mullick News 16 Jun 2017, 19:05 IST

Kushal Das

What's the story?

In a drastic announcement yesterday, AIFF has scrapped the possibilities of holding a Super League, comprising the top four from I-League and ISL. It seems as if they will settle for a knock-out tourney pulling out the best eight teams and call it the Super Cup.

Citing the reason for such action, Kushal Das, AIFF general secretary, explained, “I don't think it's possible to have a Super League at this point. Even if we have just eight teams, that would mean 56 matches. The league would have to happen after April (when the other two leagues conclude) but we won't have time for that"

In case you didn’t know...

Ironically Super League was AIFF’s President, Praful Patel’s brainchild and not a third party suggestion that they decided to consider. It was a clever ploy to keep both the Illustrious Kolkata clubs - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal – interested in the scheme of things.

The heart of the matter

If Super Cup is instituted, Federation Cup may see the axe. Das acknowledged that there was a little bit of initial misunderstanding with the Kolkata clubs. He went on to clarify that though all thought the idea to be gold at that point, they failed to weigh in on the logistics.

Indeed those 56 matches will require a huge production cost, besides taking care of travel and match operations. On his own, Das admitted that though AIFF’s intention was good, especially at that point of time. However, in hindsight, it proved otherwise.

What's next?

The pronouncement was made, but not only the two big Kolkata clubs who need to be pacified the most were officially notified, even Shillong Lajong FC and Churchill Brothers SC were kept in the dark.

As per the AFC fiasco – again nothing is clear really. ISL champions are supposed to play the AFC Cup, while the I-League toppers are to gun for an AFC Champions League play-off spot. However, as of now, as per Das’s version, AFC Cup spot allocation has not been sealed yet.

Author's take

One can not be faulted to be suspicious of the fact that Federation might well throw all of its weight to salvage its own league and push for the running of the two leagues simultaneously.