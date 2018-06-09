Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AIFF formulate a new policy to curb age fudging in Indian football

The meeting concluded with a unanimous decision of the house.

Chandra Moulee Das
ANALYST
News 09 Jun 2018, 13:34 IST
415

I
I-League CEO Sunanda Dhar

What’s the story?

In the light of recent allegations of age fudging in junior leagues, the AIFF a special committee meeting to discuss new norms for Age Verification Policy. The members also contemplated on various measures and formulated a strategy to curb age fraud in various age group competitions of AIFF. 

In case you did not know

There have been previous accounts of age-fudging within regional football groups in India. Back in January, All India Football Federation (AIFF) disqualified teams from various age brackets for the same, like youth teams of Bengaluru FC, Jammu United FC and Ozone FC.

Football Delhi president, Shaji Prabhakaran also came forward with a firm stand on the matter, criticising this practice of age distortion.

The heart of the matter

The meeting, which was held at the Lalit hotel in Mumbai was attended by a number of dignitaries. Chairman of AIFF Medical Committee Vece Paes, Chairman of AIFF Disciplinary Committee Ushanath Banerjee, CEO I-League Sunando Dhar and COO AIFF Kishore Taid were all present in the meeting along with officials from FSDL.

During the meeting, Paes suggested implementing the most standard practice used in the sports industry i.e age verification on the basis of TW 3 (Tanner-Whitehouse) method, to which the members agreed to, unanimously.

There was also a unanimous decision to draft a new Age verification plan for various AIFF age group competitions, based on the TW 3 method, to be implemented from the 2018-19 season.

The meeting concluded with the suggestion of forming a new subcommittee which will solely be responsible to look into matters pertaining to age verification.

What’s next?

While it’s an extremely bold move on the part of AIFF, it still remains to be seen how accurately the policies are implemented. It would provide a boost to Indian football if the federation can succeed in maintaining a stringent environment regarding such fallacies.

Indian National Football team Indian Football
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
Subrata Dutta named Chairman of the Indian Football...
RELATED STORY
Can Sunil Chhetri do to football, what Kapil Dev did to...
RELATED STORY
Nagaland to have their own football stadium courtesy the...
RELATED STORY
Indian national football team head coach Stephen...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Baichung Bhutia welcomes...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Kenya slated to name depleted...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian defenders to have ever graced a football field
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: AIFF planning friendly games against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT CRO SEN
2 - 1
PP ISR ARG
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us