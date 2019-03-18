AIFF invites applications for coach of Indian national football team - 3 possible contenders

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 879 // 18 Mar 2019, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian team are currently without a head coach

Two months after the resignation of Stephen Constantine, the All India Football Federation finally posted a formal advertisement for the position of head coach and U-23 coach on Monday.

Former coach Stephen Constantine resigned immediately after India bowed out of the AFC Asian Cup, losing to Bahrain in their last match in a disappointing fashion. Since then, the head coach position has been lying vacant.

AIFF have appointed Derrick Pereira last month on an interim basis for the U-23 team, keeping the mind the AFC U-23 qualifiers. Many have questioned the necessity of replacing him. But it is almost certain Pereira will remain the coach until the qualifiers.

But the position of the head coach is something that will be debated in the coming days. With many coaches ready to take the job, Sportskeeda looks at the possible three contenders who might be given the responsibility.

#3 Eelco Schattorie

Schattorie has guided NorthEast into the semi-final

One of the few persons who can be trusted with the responsibility is surely Eelco Schattorie. The Dutchman guided his Indian Super League team NorthEast United into the semi-final and though they lost to eventual champions Bengaluru FC, Schattorie’s work earned praised from all the corners.

When Schattorie was promoted to the position of head coach ahead of ISL 2018-19, not many would have hoped for a miracle. More so because NorthEast had an average side which was missing big names who would win them a match. But the Dutchman clearly thought otherwise. All through the season, he never rued the absence of a big name in his side.

NorthEast’s season has been marred by continuous injuries and suspensions. Schattorie never had too many choices when it came to team selection. Even in the second leg of the semi-final, he missed two main players due to injury and Fernando Gallego followed suit midway into the match.

Schattorie’s tactical acumen and man management are second to none. He has tactically turned an average side into a champion bunch that didn’t fear anyone. He can do the same thing with the Indian team.

Many among the current Indian national team players are young and brave. With a proper guidance and tactics, they could surprise each and every one. No one can do the job better than Schattorie.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement