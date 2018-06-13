AIFF partners up with the Netherlands Football Federation to develop Indian football

The two football associations sign a MoU in the latest bid to develop Indian football.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 13 Jun 2018, 23:55 IST 368 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA President Gianni Infantino with AIFF President Praful Patel

What's the story?

All India Football Federation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Netherlands Football Federation in order to develop key aspects of Indian football. AIFF President Praful Patel announced this news via his official Twitter handle.

In case you didn't know...

The AIFF is the governing body for football in India. Established in 1937, AIFF received FIFA affiliation in 1948, just a year after India's independence. Apart from FIFA, AIFF is also part of two other football associations- AFC and SAFF.

AFC or Asian Football Confederation looks over footballing matters concerning Asia while SAFF looks over all the football related matters of South Asia.

The heart of the matter

AIFF President Praful Patel announced via Twitter the signing of MoU with the Netherlands FA.

The Memorandum of Understanding has huge consequences for Indian football as it will now be given a helping hand by the Netherlands FA. The MoU will also have a positive effect on the youth development programme, Women’s Football and Coach Education in India, Patel announced.

#AIFF exchanges MoU with Netherlands Football Federation to strengthen key aspects of Indian football. This association will be valuable for youth development programme, Women’s Football and Coach Education in India. Proud Moment!!@IndianFootball @KNVB #FIFACongress2018 pic.twitter.com/x0xaKkSNc5 — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 13, 2018

The MoU between the two parties was signed during the 68th FIFA Congress, which was held at Moscow's Expocentre.

What's next?

Even though MoU's are not legally binding, they hold a certain level of seriousness. The Memorandum of Understanding between Indian and the Netherlands can have a long-lasting effect on Indian football.

Indian football will receive help from the Netherlands FA to help develop key areas such as youth development and women's football. In footballing terms, the Netherlands is known for scouting and developing young talent. Some key factors and tips from them could set up the future of Indian football nicely.

Moreover, women's football is slowly growing and some key pointers on that aspect will definitely help India in the long run.

Recently, India has been taking huge strides in the footballing arena and this MoU is another sign that Indian football is changing for the better.

How much do you think will this move will help the development of football in India? Tell us in the comments below!