Aizawl FC: An unlikely fairy tale India cannot ignore

Beyond the competition narrative, the club's recent success has given an identity to a community which is often falsely stereotyped.

A religious fan group like no other in India

Exactly seven months ago to this date, an uncomfortable silence had set across the North Eastern state of Mizoram. They were not mourning the death of a state leader, nor was there any case of in-fighting, but it was the relegation of their most popular football club, Aizawl FC from the I-league.

Every week, families across the capital city of Aizawl geared up for a visit to the Rajiv Gandhi stadium to support not just a football club, but an identity. Hence the horrifying prospect of playing division 2 football shook the very core of a foundation that was built on the love for the sport.

Proof? Since 2012, when they were first invited to I-league division 2, Aizawl has never registered less than a maximum capacity for five years straight. A stat that no other football club in the country can boast off, not even the ‘traditional’ heavyweights from West Bengal.

From near relegation to title contenders

After the club was defunct for close to a decade, Mizoram-based businessman Robert Royte purchased full ownership of Aizawl FC. He told Sportskeeda, “From July to October in 2016 was the most difficult time for us, and by us I just don’t mean the club. I mean the people of Mizoram, as the state doesn’t have any other sporting entity that can showcase their talent on the national level, Aizawl FC is there only source of glory.

Hence, it would be unfair if I say the fans were unhappy, we were unhappy as a community. It was then we decided to meet the All India Football Federation (AIFF).”

With the ISL - I-league merger looming, a torrential war broke out between Goan clubs and AIFF, resulting in the former’s non-participation. This opened the avenue for a lucky return to top flight football for Aizawl. But, the question remained, would a team that managed to score just 16 points in a season sustain the I-league level.

The answer came in the form of a script that every filmmaker would dream of.

With a budget of just Rs 2 crore, the second lowest to new boys Chennai City FC, the Redshirts' primary goal was to stay in the league, let alone a table-topping finish. However, with 12 games into the I-league calendar, they sit second with 26 points, just a solitary point behind leaders East Bengal.

Ironically, the red and gold brigade boasted one of the league’s largest budgets, shelling out Rs 15 crore on player transfers. Yet, they failed to beat an outfit which is slowly growing in stature under a 'rejected manager' Khalid Jamil.

A relegation survival specialist with Mumbai FC, the Kuwaiti-born Indian coach parted ways with Mumbai FC in uncomfortable circumstances. A club rejected by the league, a manager rejected by a club came together to produce arguably the greatest fairytale Indian football has ever seen.

Technically, Aizawl had done enough to survive relegation, however, a new AIFF rule stated that any club that is newly inducted to the league is exempted from relegation for two years. The new outfit in question, DSK Shivajians finished rock bottom, securing the only relegation spot, but since it was their first season, the ominous decision of relegating one of India’s strongest fan bases was taken.

A tool for national and cultural integration

Royte added, “I don’t think people understand how important Aizawl is to the Mizo community. Our strongest fan bases are from the US, Myanmar, Malaysia and across the world. Matches in places like Mumbai seem like our home matches, because all the Mizos there go and watch.

It’s a matter of pride for a Mizo to play for Aizawl, it’s almost like representing the Army, it’s a similar sentiment. So us being where we are right now is a testament to the state's hard work in growing football."

A decade ago, Mizoram was not even close to being the number one footballing state in the North East. With territories such as Sikkim and Manipur boasting of several national team players, such as Baichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, the state was far lower in the pecking order.

But in 2011, seeds were planted for an unprecedented germination in the future, which has seen Khalid Jamil’s men on a five-match unbeaten streak, including a win against league leaders East Bengal, and a draw against former champions Bengaluru FC,

Jamil said,”I had no idea about the footballing structure here, Aizawl wanted someone with experience in the I-league and I was looking for a new club, and it was just a marriage that was meant to be. Once you come to Mizoram, you truly understand how this city is in love with football. Not just Aizawl FC, there are small fields and teams across the valley.

“Although this has always been there, our goal is now to create a channel for them. The local league is a strong one, and you won’t believe, despite being the strongest club in the region, we have multiple teams that have defeated us to win the Mizoram Premier League (MPL). Teams like Chanmari FC, who play division make sure there is constant competition in the state.”

The state’s footballing growth pattern is similar to Kerala. A domestic setup has successfully created an ecosystem for local players to earn consistent amount of income, and sustain a professional livelihood. However, none of the local clubs has ever made it among the creme de la creme of Indian football.

Kerala Football Federation President said, “During my time as a player, I went to Mohun Bagan and other clubs to ply my trade, and that was the only way to try and become the best. The local league pulled in a lot crowd, but it didn’t actually trasncend beyond state level. The professional footballers earned good money, as the domestic leagues are quite popular. Our Indian Super League (ISL) attendances will give you an idea about it.”

Their most surprising and memorable reward was a successful Santosh Trophy campaign in 2014

The Mizoram Premier League (MPL) was launched in 2012, with local clubs having little to neglible national recognition. However, a steady base along with eight youth academies, out of which six belonged to Aizawl FC finally had a stage to showcase their talent.

Eventually, two clubs attained I league division two status. However, their most surprising and memorable reward was a successful Santosh Trophy campaign in 2014. A youthful squad with primary local league players successfully defeated stalwarts such as Bengal to lift an unlikely trophy.

This particular victory was an undeniable turning point. Royte added, “One must understand the cultural landscape, as a state every state is looking for an identity. The community wants to be a part of national growth. For some its industrialisation, for some its tourism for us it's football.

“The Santosh Trophy victory was more like a positive reinforcement of our passion, now every kid wants to become a footballer. We are lucky that we can provide them a structure to become one. And if our grassroots level is bringing in players from various parts of the state, and they are winning us national trophies, we are on the correct path.”

For a state like Mizoram, which has often had little to no say in national affairs, success in football is bolstering their dreams of earning mainstream recognition. Raymond Chozah, an ardent Aizawl supporter has found a tool of integration through football. He said, “I love football, and I played football growing up in Kolkata. However, you know there are racist stereotypes that we deal on a daily basis.

“We hear things like ‘go play for China’ on the field, but now we can say we have more national champions than you can even think off. So, I think our community’s love for football is actually, unknowingly creating an identity for us at the national level. I have bengali friends who keep coming and telling me how well Aizawl are playing, and I mostly just nod in sarcasm.”

Mysterious Asian Cup qualifying probables exclusion

Indian national team Coach Stephen Constantine’s has decided not to include a single Aizawl player

The revered local hero in Aizawl FC’s lineup is Brandon Vanlalremdika. With three goals in seven matches, the 23-year old has travelled the long journey as a member of Aizawl’s first youth academy batch. In his second I-league season, the two-footed midfielder has essentially attained the Mizo dream of playing frequent top flight football.

Stellar performances have seen Brandon match experienced foreigners such as former Syrian International Mahmoud Amnah.

Khalid Jamil’s sudden change towards a more attacking, freestyle manager has come as a major surprise to his critics. He said, “For me it’s all about the players, before this I was with a team which constituted me to play a certain way. Here I have more freedom and the kind of players also help.

“I brought in attack-minded players such as Jayesh Rane, who has scored two goals and Ashutosh Mehta, who has also played well. So I’m getting form my kind of team, of course the foreign recruits are the spine of the team.”

Hence, Indian national team Coach Stephen Constantine’s decision to not include a single Aizawl player within the India set-up for the Asian Cup qualifying tournament has raised several eyebrows. In 2015, when he rejoined India, his press conferences repeatedly highlighted focus on current form, rather than being for traditional powerhouses.

However, in this particular instance, Constantine seems to be going against his own philosophy. Indian football expert and scholar, Novy Kapadia said, “In 2015, the World Cup qualifiers were selected based on current form. Players such as Rino Anto and Francis Fernandez was selected on form, but this time it doesn’t follow the same pattern.

“Aizawl goalie Albino Gomes, Jayesh Rane, Ashutosh Mehta and Lalruatharra all deserved an inclusion. There is no way anybody can deny that they have been the best players this year. There are some positive inclusions from Constantine, but the Aizwal neglect truly is a mystery.”

The entire city gathered up in front of their tv sets anxiously waiting for the national team call-ups. one of the few regions that actually do so. However, there was despair as not a single name from their club was announced.

Royte added, “We were left flabbergasted, I think they deserve a chance to prove themselves, they deserve a call-up. We can just work harder from here, but we would really like to know how they were not excluded.”

For a community that has been consistently ignored from mainstream coverage, yet another case of negligence only added to the feeling of hopelessness in their hearts and minds. Aizawl FC’s success is similar to that of Leicester City’s in the Barclays Premier League, it is a bit premature for comparison but the former’s success has a strong cultural impact of national importance.

Whether Aizawl win or lose the title, their success has brought smiles to an entire community which has finally found a collective national identity.