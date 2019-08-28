All you need to know about David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami

Vishal Subramanian

Inter Miami CF are set to take part in the 2020 edition of MLS

Inter Miami CF is a professional football team based in Miami, Florida, The newly-formed side are set to contest in the 2020 edition of Major League Soccer as one of the expansion sides and are co-owned by legendary England midfielder David Beckham.

The club has elaborate plans to move into their new stadium called Miami Freedom Park and are set to play all their home games in Fort Lauderdale until their new stadium is up and running.

The 25,000 seater stadium is scheduled to be fully operational in 2022 and the Miami based side are also in the process of building a brand new, state of the art training complex.

When David Beckham joined LA Galaxy in one of the most talked-about moves in the past decade, the former England captain had the option to purchase an expansion team for $25 million.

Upon ending his playing career in April 2012, Beckham signaled his intention to take up the $25 million option to purchase a club and the league's executive's held talks with his entourage regarding the same.

After being locked in talks for a substantial period, the investment group led by Beckham officially communicated to the league officials of their intention to purchase the club in February 2014.

Over the years, minority stakes have changed hands numerous times and the club, after initially being referred to as Miami Vice, was officially renamed as Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami in September 2018. The club also has three official supporters groups: The Siege, Southern Legion, and Vice City 1896.

Going into the new season as one of the expansion clubs, Inter Miami CF are also set to take part in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft that's scheduled to happen on January 2020 before the commencement of the new season.

As one of the expansion teams, the club will also have the opportunity to get some of the leading players in the draft. As per the draft rules, the newly-formed clubs will be allowed to pick first in the draft to ensure parity in the league stages.

Currently, Venezuelan midfielder Christian Makoun is the only senior player the club have at their disposal and the likes of Julian Carranza and Mathias Pellegrini have been loaned out to Banfield and Estudiantes respectively.

David Beckham's side will compete in the 2020 season of Major League Soccer and the debutants will look to start on the right note and establish themselves as one of the leading teams in the division in the coming years.